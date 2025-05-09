IN PHOTOS: UK/Kenya Season 2025 launch in Nairobi

The British Council on May 2, 2025 hosted an intimate launch of the UK/Kenya Season 2025 at its offices in Nairobi.

Invited guests and media got a chance to interact with conveners, partners and grantees of various events that will highlight the a cross-cultural programme .

Sandra Chege, Head of Arts at the British Council Kenya and Director of the UK/Kenya Season 2025 speaks during the launch in Nairobi

Artisanal crafts displayed at the launch of the UK/Kenya Season 2025 in Nairobi

Guests view artisanal crafts displayed at the launch of the UK/Kenya Season 2025 in Nairobi

Guests view artisanal crafts displayed at the launch of the UK/Kenya Season 2025 in Nairobi

Guest views fashion displays and artisanal crafts at the launch of the UK/Kenya Season 2025 in Nairobi

The programme aims at sparking meaningful connections and engagements between artists, institutions, cultural hubs and communities, while contributing to conversations around the role of creativity in shaping society between Kenyan and UK institutions, It will feature a diverse line-up of public events across both UK and Kenya —spanning music, film, visual arts, architecture, design, fashion, literature, and more.

A representative from the Kenyan State Department of Culture, The Arts & Heritage speaks at the launch of the UK/Kenya Season 2025

UK High Commissioner Neil Wigan with Tom Porter, Country Director, British Council Kenya and East African Cluster Lead

The Season reflects the British Council’s long-standing relationship with Kenya.

It showcases work that centres the youth voice, explores the impact of technology, responds to the climate crisis, and reflects on cultural heritage and identity—sparking dialogue and offering fresh perspectives.

Guests mingle at the launch of the UK/Kenya Season 2025

Ngartia performs a spoken word piece at the launch of the UK/Kenya Season 2025