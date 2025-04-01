4 ways to reduce bitterness in omena

Omena, dagaa or silver cyprinid, is a delicacy in popular in Western and Nyanza regions of Kenya, and its popularity continues to spread to other parts of the country.



This tiny fish is typically paired with ugali and is loved for its rich flavour and nutritional benefits. The way omena is cooked, particularly when deep-fried, can make its smell and taste irresistible, drawing you in from a mile away.



However, for some, the bitterness of omena can be off-putting, making it difficult to fully enjoy. Thankfully, there are effective remedies that can help reduce this bitterness, ensuring you can savour this tasty dish.

1. Soaking in hot water

One of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce the bitterness of omena is by soaking it in hot water before cooking. This method is not only easy to do but also helps to remove some of the bitter compounds that are naturally present in the fish.



The bitterness in omena is often due to the fish’s small size, which causes it to retain certain enzymes and chemicals that lead to a strong, bitter taste.

To do this, place the omena in a bowl or pot filled with warm water, ensuring that all the fish are fully submerged. Let the omena soak for at least half an hour.



This extended soaking helps to release a lot of the bitter compounds into the water. Once the fish has soaked, drain the water and rinse the omena thoroughly under running water to wash away the bitter elements.



After rinsing, you can proceed to cook it as you normally would, whether frying, stewing, or preparing it with ugali. This method significantly reduces the bitterness, allowing you to enjoy the fish more easily.

2. Boiling with salt

Another practical way to reduce the bitterness of omena is by boiling it in salted water. Salt is not only a flavour enhancer but also has the ability to balance out and neutralise the bitterness.



When you add salt to the water, it helps to draw out the bitter elements, which can be washed away in the boiling process.

To use this method, first soak the omena for a few hours (as mentioned above). Then, place the fish in a pot with water and add a generous pinch of salt. Bring the water to a boil and let the omena cook for around 10-15 minutes.



During this time, the salt will begin to counteract the bitterness, leaving the omena with a much milder taste. After boiling, drain the water, rinse the fish, and prepare it however you like.

3. Using lemon or vinegar

Adding an acidic component like lemon juice or vinegar to the omena can do wonders in reducing its bitterness. The acidity from lemon or vinegar works to break down the bitter compounds, making them less noticeable to the taste buds.

To use this method, simply squeeze some fresh lemon juice or add a small amount of vinegar to the water during the soaking or boiling process.



The acidity will help to neutralise the bitterness, leaving you with a much fresher taste. Additionally, lemon or vinegar can add a slight tangy flavour, which can complement the taste of the omena and make it even more enjoyable.



This technique is especially beneficial when you plan to fry the omena or prepare it in a light sauce, as the lemon or vinegar also enhances the overall aroma and flavour profile of the dish.

4. Frying with onions and tomatoes

For those who prefer their omena fried, adding onions and tomatoes during the cooking process can help reduce the bitterness while enhancing the flavour.



The sweetness of the onions and the natural acidity of the tomatoes provide a perfect balance to the bitter taste of the fish.



The combination of these ingredients creates a savoury sauce that helps to mask the bitterness and gives the omena a delicious, fuller flavour.