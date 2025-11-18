Line-up of events at Lamu Cultural Festival 2025

The Lamu Cultural Festival is set to return from 20th to 22nd November 2025, drawing an expected 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to the historic island. Now in its 23rd edition, the festival has grown into one of East Africa’s largest cultural showcases, a blend of tradition, tourism, art, and community celebration.

While the county is eager to welcome the crowds, this year’s programme also reveals a strategic push: using culture as both a tourism driver and a tool for preserving Swahili identity.

A grand opening parade led by schools

The festival will begin with a vibrant school parade, a tradition introduced to draw young people into cultural preservation. According to Governor Issa Timamy, involving learners is meant to build lifelong appreciation. He noted that the goal is to bring them awareness of the culture and make sure that we sustain this culture.

Still, the parade isn’t just ceremonial, it signals a deliberate attempt to future-proof Swahili heritage at a time when many coastal traditions are fading among younger generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donkey races: Lamu’s most iconic sport

No festival in Lamu is truly complete without the famous donkey race, a signature event that draws massive crowds.



Donkeys are central to daily life on the island, so the race is more than entertainment, it’s a cultural tribute.

Expect seasoned local riders, dramatic sprints through the narrow streets, cheering crowds, and the unpredictable chaos that makes the event unforgettable.

Three categories of Dhow races

ADVERTISEMENT

The dhow races remain one of the most visually striking events. Traditional wooden boats, once vital for trade, fishing, and long-distance travel, are showcased with impressive sailing skill.

This year features three competitive categories, giving both younger and older crews room to shine. The races highlight craftsmanship, teamwork, and an art form that has defined Lamu for centuries.

Fishing competitions and beach football

For visitors seeking action, the festival includes fishing contests along the coastline and beach football matches. Both attract local talent and curious tourists eager to immerse themselves in island life. Fishing, especially, is a livelihood for many in Lamu, so the competition offers a rare chance to see professionals at work while learning more about their craft.

Lamu County Governor Isa Timamy

ADVERTISEMENT

Street Bazaar and local cuisine showcase

Arguably one of the most anticipated segments is the street bazaar, where vendors display everything from Swahili crafts to traditional dishes. The county government has supported over 40 women’s groups with grants to prepare food for visitors, a move meant to boost community earnings while offering authentic culinary experiences.

Expect dishes like viazi karai, biryani, mkate wa sinia, and fresh seafood cooked in classic Swahili style.

Local performances and cultural displays

Across the three days, various stages will host local performing acts, from taarab groups and spoken-word artists to traditional dancers. These performances offer a deeper dive into the island’s artistic soul beyond the headline events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors will also encounter storytelling sessions, crafts demonstrations, and heritage exhibitions spread throughout the town.

Saturday night music festival featuring top talent

The festival will culminate in a grand music concert on Saturday evening, spotlighting artists from Lamu and the wider coastal region. Governor Timamy described it as a celebration of musical talent, signalling a mix of traditional rhythms and modern coastal sounds.

This finale has evolved into a major crowd-puller, often stretching late into the night as visitors and locals close the festival in style.

How tourism agencies are backing the festival

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) views festivals as a strategic tool for boosting tourist arrivals from 2.4 million to 5.5 million in the coming years.