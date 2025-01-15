Kenya lifestyle events Latest Kenyan Lifestyle Events News & Trends Nairobi’s oldest sport has become the hottest social scene [PHOTOS] Polo may still be about the sport for some, but for many, it’s becoming something else entirely: a place to connect, to unwind, and to soak in the vibe. Security whisks Shensea off stage at Raha Fest mid performance [VIDEO] Eyewitness videos show the moment fans overpowered security at the entrance to force their way in. Ring in 2025: Top spots to watch fireworks in Kenya this New Year’s Eve From Nairobi’s iconic cityscape to the coastal charm of Mombasa, here’s where to catch the best fireworks displays and celebrate the arrival of 2025 in style. Kitengela shines in celebration of music, togetherness & true Kenya Spirit #FeatureByKenyaCane KBL invites you to usher in Kenyan summer at the Summer Bunnies’ Carnival The event will build on the success of last month’s Caribbean Brunch, which took place at the lush Naiposha Gardens in Tigoni. Moment Nairobi ladies went wild for Sean Paul's towel Moment of frenzy as ladies clash over Sean Paul's towel at his Nairobi concert. Highlights from Average Joes 2024: Men's day of bonding, fun, honest talk One of the highlights of the event was the series of talk sessions that delved into key aspects of life such as marriage, career, and the everyday challenges faced by men. Surprises, experiences lined up at Sean Paul's Nairobi concert Sean Paul has earned his place as one of the most influential figures in dancehall music across the world Final question that crowned Denmark’s Victoria Theilvig Miss Universe 2024 The final question that crowned Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Miss Universe 2024 Smirnoff Battle of the Beats: DJ auditions to happen at Quiver Lounge Eastlands Smirnoff Battle of the Beats provides a dynamic platform for emerging DJs to showcase their talent and reach new heights in Kenya’s music scene. 10 top international acts set to perform in Kenya this December Sean Paul, Etana are among the international acts set to perform in Kenya Diwali 2024: 30+ thoughtful wishes, quotes to share this festival of lights 30+ meaningful Diwali wishes, messages & quotes to share the spirit of the festival CANEX WKND 2024 closes with Sh68B deal for Africa's creative industry CANEX WKND 2024 Closes with $540 Million in creative industry deals Week of Italian Language: Jackie Matubia to bring 'My Brilliant Friend' novel to life Kenyan actor Jackie Matubia headlines Week of Italian Language with Ferrante reading Key dates for regional Tusker Oktobafest activations this month #FeatureByTuskerOktobaFest: Tusker Oktobafest back for 2024 edition with regional activations scheduled for October 19th, 26th and November 2nd in Kitengela, Thika Road, Juja, Eldoret, Nanyuki, Kisumu and Mombasa. Standout moments of Walker Town 2024 despite heavy rains, technical hitches <strong><em>#FeaturebyJohnnieWalker</em></strong> WalkerTown offers 100% refund for Day 2 of 2024 Festival attendees East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has announced that all ticket holders for Day Two of the WalkerTown 2024 Festival will receive a full refund following the disruptions caused by technical challenges.