Goodbye on their terms: Instructions by Kenyan celebrities on the inevitable farewell

In Kenya, funerals of prominent public figures often become large, costly undertakings with many expectations which can impose emotional and financial burdens on a grieving family coming to terms with the demise of their loved ones.

A new trend is quietly emerging with Kenyans meticulously planning for their final bow and publicly declaring preferences which helps the family and respects their legacy.

From verbal pronouncements to wishes captured in wills, a growing number of Kenyan celebrities are taking control of how the world will say goodbye to them.

A number of Kenyan celebrities have publicly shared their exit plans, openly shaping the narratives that will follow them beyond the grave.

How Akothee would like the world to bid her farewell

Celebrated singer and musician Esther Akoth wishes for a speedy and simple burial upon her demise.

In a recent update on social media, Akothee shared her wishes to be buried within 48 hours of her demise.

She also mentioned that should death strike while she is abroad, people should not struggle to bring back her body.

Well if any of these monsters win or time comes, please burry me in 48 hours. If it finds me abroad, don’t struggle to bring my body back, my children have no energy to attend to guests.

According to Akothee’s wishes, lavish meals that are often served at funerals will not feature as there will be no cooking and mourners are expected to carry their packed lunch.

On my burial, no food. Hakuna kupika. Eat, carry your packed lunch.

Bolo Bespoke’s wife Mueni's preference

Bolo Bespoke’s wife Mueni is also preparing for the inevitable and has shared some of her post humous wishes with her followers.

Admitting that she does not like wearing makeup and wigs, Mueni explained that she is often compelled to wear them for work.

Bolo Bespoke’s wife Mueni

Mueni noted that when the time take her final bow comes, her natural appearance should be preserved, giving firm instructions that she should not be buried with makeup or a wig.

“I see people giving instructions that when someone dies, certain things should be done. I have my own instructions, when I die, do not apply makeup on me. One thing you have never known is that I do not like makeup at all, and I also do not like wigs,” Mueni siad in a TikTok live session on October 30.

Maina Kageni shares how the world will say goodbye to him.

For renowned media personality Maina Kageni, legacy is not something left to chance as he has taken control of how the world will say goodbye to him.

In a discussion with his co-host Mwalimu King’angi on Classic 105 FM, the award-winning radio legend questioned the African tradition of transporting bodies, sometimes several kilometers and at a heavy cost to be buried on ancestral land.

Maina Kageni

Kageni revealed his wish to be cremated a day after death in May this year adding that he has this documented in his will.

I have never understood this African concept of taking a body more than 500 kilometers. We die in America, we want to fly the body back here to put it in the ground…I have put it in my will that I am going to be cremated. It is in my will.

Bien: Do something creative with my body

Bien-Aimé Baraza, popularly known as Bien from the renowned Kenyan band Sauti Sol, expressed his personal wishes regarding his posthumous arrangements.

Opining that a grave is a waste of space, Bien noted that he should be cremated upon his demise.

He detailed that the ashes should be thrown into the ocean or in an hourglass, calling for some creativity in how his remains will be handled.

My wish is to be cremated. A grave is a waste of space and land. Cremate me and throw my ashes in the ocean or in an hourglass, and people can use me when playing family games. Do something creative with my body, guys

While death comes unannounced, Kenyans are increasingly preparing for the inevitable.