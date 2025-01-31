10 prominent Kenyans who were cremated instead of buried

Cremation, the process of reducing a body to ashes through burning, has been a topic of increasing discussion in Kenya, a nation where traditional burial practices are deeply rooted in cultural and religious beliefs.



Recently, Bien-Aimé Baraza, popularly known as Bien from the renowned Kenyan band Sauti Sol, expressed his personal wishes regarding his end-of-life arrangements.

Bien stated, "My wish is to be cremated. A grave is a waste of space and land. Cremate me and throw my ashes in the ocean or in an hourglass, and people can use me when playing family games. Do something creative with my body, guys."

This perspective challenges conventional norms and highlights a growing conversation about alternative posthumous practices.

Understanding cremation and its appeal

Environmental considerations: Cremation is often viewed as a more environmentally friendly option, reducing the need for land use and avoiding the ecological impacts associated with embalming and casket manufacturing. Space constraints: Urban areas, including Nairobi, face challenges with overcrowded cemeteries. Cremation offers a solution to the scarcity of burial spaces. Personal beliefs and preference: Some individuals, like Bien, perceive traditional graves as a waste of space and prefer the flexibility that cremation provides for memorialization. Cost-effectiveness: Cremation can be more affordable than traditional burials, which involve expenses related to caskets, burial plots, and maintenance.

Prominent Kenyans who chose cremation

Over the years, several notable Kenyans have opted for cremation, reflecting a shift in societal attitudes:

1.Professor Wangari Maathai: The Nobel Peace Laureate and environmentalist was cremated in 2011, a decision that sparked national debate and highlighted the deep-seated cultural and religious beliefs surrounding death in Kenya.

2. Kenneth Matiba: A pro-democracy icon and former presidential candidate, Matiba was cremated in 2018, honoring his wishes and surprising many Kenyans.

3.Jeremiah Gitau Kiereini: The former head of public service and businessman was cremated in May 2019 in a private ceremony.

4.Bob Collymore: The late Safaricom CEO was cremated in July 2019, a day after his passing, in accordance with his wishes.

5.Charles Ouda: The renowned Kenyan actor was cremated on February 15, 2024, at Kariokor Crematorium after a funeral mass at All Saints Cathedral.

6.Asad Khan: The celebrated rally driver was cremated on December 19, 2023, at Kariokor Muslim Crematorium.

7.Hasmukh "Hasuu" Patel: The Mombasa Cement CEO and philanthropist was cremated in August 2024, with thousands of mourners in attendance.

8.John Macharia : John Macharia, The son of Kenyan media mogul SK Macharia’s son, was cremated at the Lang’ata Cemetery Crematorium. Macharia died due to injuries sustained in a road accident.

9.Sean Cardiovillis - Renowned sports journalist and commentator Sean Cardiovillis was cremated at the Hindu Crematorium in Kariakor.