Grace, glam & tributes: Celebs & politicians capture the essence of Mother’s Day

As the world marked Mother’s Day, Kenyan celebrities embraced the day set aside to celebrate mothers and mother-figures with heartfelt tributes that celebrated the profound impact of motherhood, intimate family moments and offered a glimpse at their private lives.

Celebrities and politicians took to various platforms with each unique message conveying the depth of their love and appreciation for the women who have influenced their lives and what their presence mean in their lives.

Akothee reflected on some of the responsibilities that come with motherhood, including the sleepless nights and to put table on the table writing:

I used to think that motherhood ended when children grew up and started their own families — that somehow, the tears, the pain, and the sleepless nights would fade away. But today, I understand that a mother’s heart never retires. It continues to feel every joy and every heartbreak her children go through, even in adulthood.

Abel Mutua celebrated Judy Nyawira, the mother of their daughter Mumbua noting that they are luck to have her in their lives.

Happy Mother’s Day Mama Mumbus. We are lucky to have you in our lives. Bless you my love. You deserve everything you desire and more! Jibambeeee!!!

He accompanied the message with a photo of their daughter.

Njungush also celebrated his wife, Celestine Ndinda aka Wakavinya by sharing a photo of intimate family moments with his words of appreciation stating:

Happy Mothers Day @celestinendinda and to yall Mothers out there doing the most.... #happymothersdaymom❤️

Award-winning actress Catherine Kamau captured some of the struggles women go through including mums to be, grieving mothers hopeful moms in her message in which she acknowledged their exceptional role of mothers.

Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there, and especially those struggling on this day, grieving moms , hopeful moms, moms to be , moms navigating parenting , you are all doing your best , take time today to celebrate yourself . Happy Mother’s Day 💞💐

President Ruto & Rachel's message

President William Ruto appreciated mothers, hailing them as pillars of families with an irreplaceable role in shaping societies.

Mothers are pillars of our families and play an irreplaceable role in shaping our societies. Through love, sacrifice, and care, they raise and nurture us to be responsible and productive. Today, we honour all mothers for their tireless devotion to family and society. We value you. We celebrate you. Happy Mother’s Day.

First Lady Rachel Ruto honoured mothers for their tireless spirit, noting that a mother’s world is beautifully intertwined with the wellbeing of her children with every smile, tear, and victory echoing in her soul.

Today, we celebrate their irreplaceable gift: a love that “bears all things, believes all things, and endures all things.” To all the mothers who give so selflessly, may you feel the boundless gratitude and admiration you so deeply deserve. Happy Mother’s Day!

Gachagua praises mothers

Rigathi Gachagua conveyed his honour and respect for mothers who he praised for being resilient.

Happy Mothers’ Day to all women who share in the creative nature of God and are mothers. On this great day and indeed all days of my life, I honor and respect you. For your resilience, energy, love, bravery, and for your sacrifice in raising us, I salute you. It takes courage and love to host human life in your bodies in the gift begotten unto you by God our Father; we pay homage to you unreservedly. Our dear mothers, be happy and prosperous.

Janet Mbugua's powerful reflection

Media personality Janet Mbugua gave a profound reflection on her experience as a mother of two boys, juggling the demands of her career, motherhood and family.

Noting that her post is not a flowery celebration but “about mothers who are doing their best even when they don’t think it’s enough”.

This Mother’s Day, I’m not here to sugarcoat the journey. I’m here to honour it, in all its forms—the wins, the tears, the silent prayers, and the failures.

Some days I’m present. I take them to the movies…buy popcorn, candy, and we watch and debrief the movie. We go for a walk. Some days, I’m energetic, and we do things as a family. Other days, I’m exhausted. That means unfinished homework, promises to do better, and sometimes, feeling like a failure.

She celebrated motherhood in its many forms acknowledging that it looks different for everyone with unique challenges that mothers have to overcome.

And motherhood looks different for everyone. It’s the mama in Kisumu who is selling fish to feed her children, to the one in Kongowea raising her children while running her kiosk, to the one in London doing late night shifts still trying to figure out homework, to those who are moms to rainbow babies, to those in refugee camps, she is navigating a new language and a new system just to protect her child,” Mbugua expressed.

It’s the grandmother stepping in, it is the sisters and the aunties becoming mothers by circumstance, it’s the single mothers playing every role, or the stepmother trying to earn trust, the mom whose child is in another country, is the mom fighting for custody, the one in therapy, the one starting at 40, is the one parenting while grieving