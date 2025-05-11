8 creative ways to celebrate Mother’s Day on a budget & make her feel special

Mother's Day is a special day honouring mothers and mother-figures with the day marked all over the world on the second Sunday of the month of May with this year’s celebration falling on May, 11 2025.

From its humble beginnings, the day has evolved over the years with some associating it with expensive gifts or extravagant gestures.

From special treats to gifts and holidays, there are unlimited ways to mark the day and one does not need to be a big spender to celebrate and honour exceptional women who nurture generations and form a strong foundation for dreams to be achieved.

Even on a tight budget, a little creativity and some thoughtfulness will go a long way in making the day special and creating lasting memories.

Here are some thoughtful ways to make the exceptional mother and mother figure in your life feel loved, appreciated and honoured without breaking the bank.

Home-made card or DIY flowers

While a Mother’s Day card is a great way to convey one’s appreciation, a home-made card an equally great way to convey the appreciation in its natural form from the depth of one’s heart.

You may spice it up by penning how her actions have impacted your life and those of others and the great difference her presence in your life has created.

Dinner or lunch at home

Sharing a meal with loved ones over great conversations is a way you can make your mother or the mother figure in your life feel special, appreciated and valued on this day.

Sometimes the simplest of gestures that do not involve huge spending leave is how memories are made and cooking her favourite food just the way she loves it prepared accompanied by her favourite dessert could be a great way to celebrate the day.

Make the meal, be it lunch or dinner an event rather than an occasion with some touch of creativity and go the extra mile.

Box/jar of gratitude

The written word hits differently and a box of gratitude is a perfect way to brings this power to life without spending a coin.

You may want to create a box of gratitude in which hand-written notes of gratitude by you and the rest of the family shoes lives she has impacted may be placed.

If possible, allowing her to pick the notes and read them is a way to make the messages sink.

Try to make the activity fun e.g. by allowing each person to share and experience that informed the appreciation captured in the note.

Devices, technology & online safety

Spending this Mother’s Day to empower the mother figure in your life by bringing her up to speed with cyber security, digital safety, latest scams that are taking over the world, updating her devices and catching up on technology may be the perfect plan for the day.

This can be done while listening to her favourite music be it rhumba, gospel or any other genre.

Family celebration

The family is often the foundation on which many dreams are built, character moulded and memories made.

With the demands of modern life, shunning restaurants and making shared memories by gathering cousins, nieces, nephews, siblings and all whose lives have been impacted by your mother or mother figure does not require deep pockets and will not only make the day special, but will also add on to the rich collection of memories.

Video message

Technology is a part of modern life and being away from one’s mother or mother figure is a reality for many.

The distance notwithstanding, a video message can convey one’s appreciation in a strong way that does not lose meaning.

Hand written message

Some of the best things in life come in the simplest of forms and in the digital era where most communication is either typed or over in words, a handwritten letter is a powerful way to let her know that you genuinely appreciate her.

The process of writing the letter itself is an opportunity to reflect on the true meaning of her presence in your life, find immense value in the shared experiences and memories that have been made over the years.

Spending quality time

In today’s fast-paced life, spending quality time with loved ones bonding over activities that they enjoy is a is a priceless experience.