House-hunting like a pro: Tricks used by fraudsters and how to avoid them

Fraudsters are on the prowl and with the demand for decent, affordable and accommodation rising, house hunting has turned into a big gamble.

The process of finding a good house to rent can be draining with many traps that one needs to avoid or risk losing hard-earned cash to fraudsters or ending up with a raw deal.

One can barely miss the many advertisements of houses available for rent in many estates which give the impression that good houses are easy to come by.

The advertisements are printed on canvas, boards and papers which are them mounted or pasted on electricity poles, walls and trees promising affordable houses that cater for the diverse needs in various estates.

While some are genuine agents who may be helpful in house-hunting, a good number are fraudsters operating out to con anyone who crosses their path.

An aerial view of a residential estate in Nairobi

Here are some common tricks used by scammers and how to avoid them.

The fake landlord/agent

In this case, a scammer genuinely rents a house from the landlord/agency and pays the full amount.

They however fail to furnish it and pose as the landlord or agent and scout for new tenants who they take to the house for viewing and collect deposit from multiple people before disappearing into the thin air.

A quick conversation with existing tenant may help in peeling off the mask and exposing the imposter.

Hijacking & fake listings: Too good to be true

The trick here is taking photos of a genuine property that is up for leasing and using the same to create a fake advertisement of a house for rent that is priced slightly lower.

Anyone hunting for a house is quickly attracted by the fake advertisement and reaches out to the scammer who then insists on receiving deposit or viewing fees upfront before vanishing as soon as the amount is paid.

In the case of hijacking, the scammer finds a genuine advertisement and swaps the contacts listed therein with theirs and lies in wait for anyone who reaches out seeking the house for rent.

Creating a sense of urgency and the impression that the house is in great demand, they insist on receiving payment upfront to ‘book the house’, as viewing fees or as deposit.

The big switch

In this case, attractive photos of a house up for rent are circulated to attract potential tenants with additional features such as balcony, free wi-fi and others accompanying the advertisement.

Those who express interest in renting the property are requested to pay a commitment fee or deposit prior to being taken to see the property.

Once payment is received, the scammer takes the potential tenant to a house that does not come anywhere close to what was advertised with most of the features missing or not free as advertised.

By this time, money has already exchanged hands and one may be tempted to settle for the house to avoid losing money already paid.

Viewing fees

Rogue agents are also in the game with a catalogue of houses for rent which are advertised in various estates.

An aerial view of Buruburu estate in Nairobi

Most insist on receiving viewing fee upfront and charge viewing fees per house or a fixed amount which once paid will see them take you to several houses in a bid to find the house of your dreams for rent.

Some pocket the money knowing well that the houses on their catalogue do not meet the specifications laid out with no option for refund.

How to avoid scams

Being smart and not ignoring any red flag is the difference between being coned and getting value for your money.

Taking time to view the house before and insisting on meeting the agent in person making any financial commitment is key to guarding your hard-earned cash.

A reputable agency may cost a little more but the service is worth every coin.