How your seat choice in Nairobi matatus affects your travel experience

Nairobi's public transport system is a dynamic and unpredictable experience, and the seat you choose in a matatu can significantly influence your journey.



Whether you're hopping into a 14-seater matatu, a 33-seater like Super Metro, or a bus such as City Hoppa, your comfort, safety, and even entertainment levels vary depending on where you sit.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect based on your seat selection.

1. Driver’s section – The VIP experience

If you're lucky enough to secure a seat in the front cabin next to the driver, you get the smoothest ride. There's minimal movement as passengers don’t squeeze past you, and you have an uninterrupted view of the road.



This section also offers the chance to engage in conversations with the driver—some share fascinating stories, political insights, or even Nairobi’s latest gossip.



However, if you land a driver who spends the entire trip complaining about traffic, fuel prices, or passengers, you will be yearning to reach your destination.

2. The first row – Strategic but risky

The first row behind the driver is a popular choice for those who want quick access to alight without being shoved around. It offers decent legroom and a good view, especially in a 33-seater matatu or a bus.



However, it’s also the row where you’ll often be asked to pass fare forward, which can be a minor inconvenience. In a 14-seater matatu, the experience isn’t always as comfortable.



Legroom is limited, and if you’re seated next to the door, you’ll frequently have to move to let other passengers alight.



In older matatu models, the engine—located just beneath this row—sometimes overheats, causing discomfort and adding to the noise levels inside the vehicle.

3. The middle section – A balance of comfort and chaos

In both 14-seater and 33-seater matatus, the middle section provides a balance of comfort and social engagement. It’s not too bumpy, unlike the back seats, and you don’t have to deal with the pressure of relaying fare all the time.

However, expect some level of squeezing, especially during rush hour when conductors try to fit extra passengers in tight spaces.

4. The back seat – The wild zone

Sitting at the back is a gamble. It’s the most bumpy section, especially on rough roads, and if the vehicle is overloaded, you might find yourself crushed between passengers.



In a 33-seater, it’s where the noise is loudest, often from passengers chatting, phone calls, or loud music. On the plus side, if you don’t mind the lack of comfort, it can be an entertaining ride.

5. Next to the door – Convenient but unstable

If you like quick exits, sitting near the door is ideal. In a 14-seater, it means you can alight without disturbing too many people.



However, in a larger matatu or bus, it can be a frustrating experience as you’re constantly adjusting to let other passengers pass. If you’re in a hurry and don’t mind a bit of movement, this is a good choice.



In this area you also have to sometimes deal with the wild matatu crew.

6. Standing in a full bus – The last resort

Sometimes, in a bus or a fully packed 33-seater, you might have no choice but to stand. While this is common during peak hours, it’s the most uncomfortable experience, requiring balance and resilience.



You have to hold onto something at all times, and the sudden stops can make the journey exhausting.