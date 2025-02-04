Route Njugush's new matatu 'Toria' will operate

Kenyan comedian and content creator Njugush, alongside his wife Celestine ‘Wakavinye’ Ndinda, has expanded their matatu business by acquiring a second vehicle.



The couple, who ventured into the transport industry in 2024, have kicked off 2025 on a high note with the latest addition to their fleet.

Wakavinye, took to social media to share the news, revealing that the new matatu has been named Toria, after their second-born son.

This follows the tradition set with their first matatu, which was named after their first-born son, Tugi.

The matatu operates under the Super Metro Sacco, one of the widely used public transport saccos in Nairobi and its environs.

Friends celebrate the new milestone

The couple's latest achievement has drawn praise from their close friends in the creative industry.

Comedian and entrepreneur Eddie Butita congratulated them, joking about his own potential venture into the matatu business.

Wuuuuuuuueh! Congratulations @blessednjugush @celestinendinda. Kila mtoto na basi yake, I'm learning sitawaangusha. Acha nione kama nitaanza na basi ama mtoto, lakini nashuku mtoto ndio rahisi kwanza.

Film producer and director Judy Nyawira also commended the couple for their success, highlighting the blessings they continue to experience.

The blessings of the Lord multiplieth. KABAT 2.0 aka TORIA! Well done Mama T & Baba T!

A tribute to Jahmby Koikai

One of the most touching aspects of the new acquisition is the tribute paid to the late reggae icon Jahmby Koikai.

According to Judy Nyawira, the interior of the matatu is adorned with pictures of the celebrated media personality, making it a meaningful homage.

The thing that has completely melted my heart with Kabat 2.0 is that the only pictures inside this matatu ni za Jahmby Koikai. Mama T and Baba T’s small way of paying tribute to our fallen soldier.

The couple received the new matatu in Ruiru, where their extended family, including Baba Tim and Mama Tim, gathered for a dedication ceremony.

We arrived in Ruiru, where Baba Tim, Mama Tim, and the rest of the family were waiting to receive Toria. Na kama Ibada, we had to commit the vehicle to the Lord. To everyone who will ride in this matatu on the Kitengela route, tumekuombea.

Growing an empire