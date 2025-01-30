If you see these 5 red flags, run – No matter how much you love them!

Love can be a powerful force. It can make you overlook certain red flags or hold onto a relationship longer than you should.

However, sometimes it's essential to recognise the signs that something isn't right and act before it's too late

The recent developments between Nigerian music icon 2Baba (Tuface Idibia) and his wife Annie Idibia highlight some key lessons about what can go wrong when red flags are dismissed.

Following their recent split, here are five red flags you should never assume, even if you love someone to death.

Constant infidelity & cheating

Trust is the bedrock of any healthy relationship. However, when cheating becomes a pattern, it’s time to ask tough questions.

2Baba’s infidelity was a public spectacle, and Annie’s heartbreaking realisation that 2Baba spent nights with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, even under the same roof, further shook their relationship.

Cheating is one of the hardest issues to recover from in a relationship. If your partner continues to break your trust with infidelity, no amount of love or hope should make you overlook this behaviour. Always remember: actions speak louder than words.

Disrespect

One of the most significant red flags in any relationship is when your partner repeatedly disrespects you. In the case of 2Baba and Annie, there were numerous instances where Annie felt humiliated, especially when 2Baba had children with multiple women.

Annie, who had been in the relationship for years before they married, had to come to terms with the fact that she was his fifth partner to have a child with him.

As she reflected on the constant emotional pain of knowing her partner’s past and present actions, she made it clear how deeply these repeated disrespectful acts hurt.

If your partner’s actions continuously make you feel less than, it may be time to rethink the relationship, even if you love them deeply. Never assume that love can fix disrespect—it's crucial to address such issues head-on.

Ignoring your emotional needs

Emotional neglect is a red flag that should never be underestimated. In a healthy relationship, both partners should feel supported, cared for, and emotionally valued.

However, when one partner repeatedly fails to acknowledge or respond to the emotional needs of the other, it can lead to deep feelings of loneliness and resentment.

2Baba and Annie’s relationship experienced significant emotional strain, particularly when 2Baba’s actions seemed to disregard Annie’s emotional well-being.

If your partner is unable or unwilling to meet your emotional needs, this can create a significant imbalance in the relationship. Ignoring this red flag could lead to long-term emotional damage.

Your partner getting too close to their ex

Another red flags in any relationship is when your partner gets too comfortable with their ex, especially when it blurs the boundaries of respect and trust. Annie Idibia once highlighted this issue, revealing that her husband spent nights under the same roof with his ex, Pero Adeniyi, while visiting their children.

This behaviour can be concerning because it raises questions about boundaries and respect in a relationship. When clear boundaries are compromised, it’s a major red flag that should never be ignored.

Involving too many people in your relationship

A significant red flag in any relationship is when external parties, whether family or friends, become too involved in the personal dynamics of the couple.

When too many people have a say in the workings of your marriage, it can create unnecessary tension and undermine the bond between you and your partner.