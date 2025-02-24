Is your lifestyle keeping you broke? 6 financial habits you should change

Many people struggle with money, not because they don’t earn enough, but because their lifestyle choices keep them trapped in a cycle of financial stress.

The allure of instant gratification, social pressures, and poor financial habits can drain your bank account faster than you realise.

If you find yourself living pay cheque to pay cheque despite a decent income, it’s time to assess whether your lifestyle is keeping you broke .

Here are key financial habits you need to change.

1. Living Beyond Your Means

One of the biggest reasons people stay broke is spending more than they earn. It’s easy to swipe a credit card or take loans to fund a lifestyle that isn’t sustainable.

Whether it’s driving a car you can barely afford, renting an expensive apartment, or indulging in luxury brands, overspending will eventually catch up with you. Instead, prioritise living within or below your means.

Spend on necessities first and allocate a portion of your income towards savings and investments.

2. Impulse Spending

Retail therapy might feel good in the moment, but it’s a fast way to drain your wallet. Many people struggle with unnecessary purchases, from frequent online shopping sprees to eating out excessively.

Before making a purchase, ask yourself: Do I really need this? A simple 24-hour rule, waiting a day before making non-essential purchases, can help you curb impulse buying.

3. Ignoring a Budget

A budget isn’t a restriction; it’s a financial roadmap that helps you take control of your money. Without a budget, it’s easy to lose track of where your money goes.

Categorise your expenses into essentials (rent, food, transport), savings, investments, and leisure. Budgeting apps can also help you track and manage your expenses effortlessly.

4. Over-Reliance on Debt

Many people take loans to finance a lifestyle instead of building wealth. Credit card debt, payday loans, and unnecessary financing for things like the latest gadgets can keep you in a perpetual debt cycle.

While some debt, like mortgages or business loans, can be beneficial, consumer debt should be minimized. Prioritize paying off high-interest debts and avoid borrowing money for things that don’t appreciate in value.

5. Failing to Save and Invest

If you spend all your income, you’re only one emergency away from financial ruin. Start by building an emergency fund with at least three to six months’ worth of expenses.

Beyond that, invest in assets that grow your wealth, such as stocks, real estate, or money market funds. The key is to make your money work for you instead of only working for money.

6. Keeping Up with Social Pressure

Many people go broke trying to maintain an image. Whether it’s expensive vacations, flashy gadgets, or high-end fashion, trying to impress others often leads to financial struggles. True wealth isn’t about how much you spend but how much you retain and grow.

Changing your financial habits requires discipline and self-awareness. By living within your means, budgeting, avoiding unnecessary debt, and investing wisely, you can break the cycle of being broke and build long-term financial security. The question is: Are you willing to make the change?