Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka recently opened up on his relationship with his wife Pauline, offering pieces of advice and crucial lessons on relationships from his experience.

Love has been a powerful force in Kalonzo’s journey, with his wife Pauline being a reliable support system as the former Vice President confirmed in an interview his week.

Lifting the lid on an inspirational love story of unwavering loyalty, patience and companionship, Kalonzo shared his experience in the 53-year-old relationship from their first meeting to date.

Patience & sealing romance with a wedding 13 years after 1st meeting

Kalonzo first met Pauline in 1972 when she was still a form two student.

"I met my wife Pauline Musyoka back in 1972, when she was still a form two student at Mlango Girls.” Kalonzo revealed in a past interview.

Patience was key as the two allowed love to grow at its own pace without rushing things.

Their journey of companionship and patience was cemented when they made the decision to get married in 1985, thirteen years after their first meeting.

Building a strong foundation for a successful relationship

A strong foundation based on shared values, mutual understanding and principles is a key ingredient in a successful relationship.

For Kalonzo and Pauline, laying the foundation of their relationship took thirteen years, ensuring that they forged a true friendship that thrives on decades after their first meeting.

This period saw Pauline stand by Kalonzo when he was still in school, through the early stages of his career and into his transition to politics.

They walked down the aisle shortly after Kalonzo won election to become Member of Parliament.

Kalonzo’s take on true love & advice on relationships

Reflecting on his personal experience, Kalonzo advised that true love takes time to grow and this call for patience.

It is further strengthened by shared dreams, sacrifices, and unwavering trust.

For the former Vice President, their strong faith, particularly through their shared love of Gospel music has been a binding factor.

Sacrifices and caring for each other in sickness and in health

Sacrifices may need to be made in a relationship and this is a fact that Kalonzo is alive to and shared during his interview.

Pauline has been unwell for some time and this has seen the former Vice President contemplate exiting politics to take care of his ailing wife on a full time basis.

According to Kalonzo, the only thing holding him back is the fact that Pauline wouldn’t support the decision.

With a wife who has been unwell, the thought has crossed my mind several times—to quit politics and care for her. But I know Pauline wouldn’t allow it. She is a visionary; she knows where we’ve come from and what I still have to accomplish. So I keep going. Quitting is not an option.