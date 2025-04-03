Nick Mudimba's wife recalls fondest final moments with husband

Family, friends, and colleagues from the media fraternity gathered at the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi on April 3 to honour the life of the late journalist Nick Mudimba.



The respected , who passed away unexpectedly, will be laid to rest in Gem, Siaya County. He leaves behind his wife, Winnie Chege, their nine-year-old daughter, Shanice Minoo, and an unborn child. His widow, who is due this month, shared an emotional tribute, reminiscing about the tender moments they shared.

Mudimba collapsed and died while watching the Kenya vs Gabon match on March 23 at his Syokimau residence. The journalist who died aged 37 had been diagnosed with uric acid. He was prescribed medication on Sunday, hours before his death.

Nick Mudimba's wife's emotional tribute

Winnie Chege, his widow, expressed the depth of her grief, remembering the final moments she shared with Nick who had expressed joy in getting their second child.

Saying goodbye to you is the hardest thing I will ever do. The love and devotion you showed me will remain in my heart forever.

She fondly recalled how he would place his hand on her belly, praying for their unborn child’s future.

Your love and protection were unwavering. I will carry your memory with me in every moment.

Lang'ata MP celebrates a true friend

Lang’ata member of parliament Jalang’o, a close friend of Mudimba, delivered an emotional tribute. He spoke about their shared dreams and the loss he feels following his friend’s passing. Jalang’o highlighted Mudimba’s ambition and dedication, acknowledging his significant impact in the journalism world.

Mudimba’s remains will be transported to Kisumu on April 4, before heading to Luanda Dudi, Siaya County. A funeral service will be held at Luanda Dudi Secondary School on April 5, followed by his burial.

Nick Mudimba's career journey