Days after President Wiliam Ruto bragged about his academic qualifications, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has clapped back by outlining his won academic credentials.

Ruto who boasted of holding a PhD while addressing a rally in North-Eastern region on February 6, 2025, bragging that with such credentials, he did not need to be lectured by less-educated individuals.

The Azimio la Umoja principal who has been a fierce critic of President William Ruto and his administration took the game a notch higher.

He shared his impressive record, listing his tenure as Kenya’s 10th Vice President among his accomplishments.

Impressive academic credentials

Senior counsel, Masters of Law, University of Nairobi Bachelor of Law (LLB Honours), University of Nairobi Post Graduate Diploma in Law, Kenya School of Law are among the credentials that the Wiper party boss shared.

His other qualifications include Honorary Degree in Agriculture, Nanjing University, China and Doctorate of Letters (Honoris Causa), Kenyatta University Doctorate of Divinity, Latin University of Theology.

Kalonzo who wears many hats is also an International Mediator, Association of Professional Mediators Certified Secretary, Institute of Public Secretaries of Kenya and had a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management, the Mediterranean Institute of Management from Nicosia, Cyprus.

Ruto's remarks

Ruto raised eyebrows with his critics interpreting his remarks as pride at a time when millions of parents cannot afford to take their children through university due to the chaos that have plagued education sector and the high cost of education.

“Sasa wewe mtu ya Garissa nataka nikuulize, wewe unaenda kumskiza mtu ya kupanda ndengu ati anakuambia usichanje ngombe yako. Yeye hana ng’ombe, wewe utafuata iyo maneno ya mtu kama huyo? Na wewe umekuwa ukichanja ngombe yako hii miaka yote na mtu akuje hapa na kiswahili na kingereza anakuambia ati usichanje ngombe yako ati kuna mtu mwengine anaitwa Bill Gates. Bill Gates ako hapa Garissa?”

Photo shared by Kalonzo online

Shortly after Ruto made the remarks, Kalonzo who has been a fierce critic of the nationwide livestock vaccination drive by the government posted a video of himself herding a herd of cattle on his farm.