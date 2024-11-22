Tourism industry leaders from Kenya and Uganda have committed to advancing environmental sustainability, recognising the critical role it plays in the success of tourism and local economies.

At the third edition of the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference, which took place in Entebbe, Uganda, participants highlighted the link between environmental conservation and the growth of tourism businesses.

The two-day event, which concluded on Friday, highlighted the growing importance of sustainable practices to ensure the long-term viability of the sector.

Commitment to protecting environment

Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, John Mulimba, addressed the gathering by stressing the collective responsibility of tourism stakeholders to safeguard the environment. He urged the adoption of practices that preserve natural beauty and cultural integrity, benefiting not just the tourism sector but also local communities.

“Let us remember that our collaboration is not solely about enhancing our tourism sectors; it is about creating jobs that uplift our communities,” Minister Mulimba said. “When we invest in tourism, we invest in the livelihoods of countless individuals—entrepreneurs, artisans, service providers, and families who depend on this critical industry.”

His remarks came amid growing efforts to integrate sustainability into tourism strategies, ensuring that conservation does not come at the cost of ecosystems or cultural heritage.

Kenya’s 'One Tourist, One Tree' initiative

The commitment to environmental sustainability was further demonstrated by Kenya’s Tourism Board (KTB) campaign, One Tourist, One Tree, launched two months ago.

The initiative encourages visitors and local Kenyans to plant trees as a way of combating climate change and preserving landscapes. Each tree planted represents a shared responsibility for environmental protection, creating a lasting positive legacy for future generations.

KTB’s initiative highlights the broader understanding that sustainability extends beyond tourism alone. As Minister Mulimba pointed out, the tourism industry plays a vital role in enhancing livelihoods, supporting local artisans, and boosting the economies of both nations.

Need for domestic tourism growth

While international tourism remains important, stakeholders at the conference highlighted challenges such as human-wildlife conflicts and an over-reliance on foreign tourists.

They called for a redefined strategy to grow domestic tourism, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sector. Uganda’s tourism industry, for example, faces a need to balance growth with the preservation of its diverse wildlife sanctuaries and natural resources.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Joash Maangi, expressed optimism about the growing Ugandan market for Kenya’s tourism offerings. In 2023, Kenya saw an increase in Ugandan visitors, rising from 151,121 in 2022 to 201,623.

This uptick was attributed to several factors, including the increased frequency of Kenya Airways flights from Entebbe to Nairobi and the ease of travel between the two nations via national identity cards.

“We are confident that the Ugandan market for Kenya will continue to expand with more initiatives for complementarity and enhanced marketing of tourism experiences,” Maangi said.

Maangi also called for more affordable travel packages to encourage regional growth in domestic tourism. He urged tourism industry players to 'demystify the myth that tourism is a reserve for foreigners or the rich', advocating for budget-friendly options without compromising the quality of services.

Events such as the Elgon Championship Rugby Cup, the WRC Safari Rally, and the upcoming AFCON 2027 offer excellent opportunities for affordable travel packages targeting the Ugandan market, said Maangi. By offering accessible options, both countries can foster greater engagement in regional tourism.

Kilifi County’s contribution to sustainable tourism

Kilifi County in Kenya has been taking proactive steps to enhance its eco-tourism offerings, promote cultural heritage, and improve infrastructure. Flora Mbetsa Chibule, Kilifi County’s Deputy Governor, outlined the county’s initiatives to create memorable experiences for visitors. .

A major achievement for the region has been the designation of Gedi Ruins in Malindi as Kenya’s eighth World Heritage Site, highlighting the county’s commitment to preserving African culture and heritage

In addition, the county is preparing to unveil an innovative tourism product—an underwater museum in Ngomeni, Kilifi. This first-of-its-kind Blue Tourism attraction will appeal not only to East African travellers but also to those across Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are confident that our two regions will continue to work together to create travel packages that allow visitors to experience the best of both worlds,” said Deputy Governor Chibule.

By combining their unique strengths, Kenya and Uganda are positioning themselves as leaders in sustainable tourism, working to ensure the sector’s growth while preserving their rich cultural and natural assets for future generations.