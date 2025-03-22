Lessons from ex Tahidi High stars: Bold moves, success & elusive career comebacks

The financial struggles and other challenges faced by a number of celebrities who once graced the screens on Tahidi High, dominating the entertainment industry in Kenya have come to light in recent days with some attempting a career comeback that has largely remained elusive.

A few bold moves and strategic decisions backed by investment in terms of time and resources made the big difference, with some former Tahidi High actors becoming major employers in the industry.

The experience of a number of celebrities who transitioned out of Tahidi High to attain success in other areas in the industry offers valuable lessons, just as the experience of their counterparts who ran into challenges.

Think outside the box and seize opportunities as they come

Tahidi High was a hit at a time when social media was taking root in the country with Facebook YouTube coming first followed by Instagram and TikTok.

Riding on their popularity and the media coverage they enjoyed, a number of actors seized the moment to grow a strong social media presence at a time when money was not flowing but a few years down the line, brands came calling and opened the doors for money.

Blending a strong social media presence with creativity, they built brands that attracted advertisers and followers alike.

Expand the scope and venture beyond comfort zone

While some had their eyes fixed on acting and were quickly phased out when they transitioned from Tahidi High, others shifted their focus to opportunities beyond acting, making bold moves and venturing into other aspects of the industry such as independent content creation.

Their bold moves paid off handsomely with a number of notable names such as Abel Mutua, Phil Karanja, Sarah Hassan thriving and becoming employers in the industry.

Their counterparts who were equally popular in the show have appeared to struggle to find their footing with some attempting comeback that has so far proved elusive.

Learn new tricks and grow or stay in the past and fade away

While old dogs can learn new tricks, the entertainment industry changes rapidly and what may have worked a few years or months ago may not work today.

Those who evolve with it remain relevant and mint money while those who don’t are easily swept away. Case in point is Abel Mutua, Phil Karanja and Sarah Hassan who found their footing in acting and were able to evolve with the industry, embracing changes and building brands that have seen them become household names.

Their story is very different from a number of the former colleagues in the popular show.

Investment: Use the present to build the future

At the height of fame, money trickles in but be aware it will not be so forever: the taps may soon run dry.

This calls for one to make investments that will continue to earn them money beyond the current roles that have seen them attain celebrity status.

Tahidi High stars offer crucial lessons on the importance of investing in business, acquiring new skills, purchasing assets and investing in building a sustainable brand that outlives the moment.

Celebrities who have attempted career comebacks & what makes it difficult

Kenya has some of the most resilient celebrities capable of reinventing themselves and rising to stardom after seasons of challenges or hiatus.

Case in point is Nyashinski who took a long break, relocating to the United States but returned with a bang, attaining success in a spectacular fashion that many can only dream of.

The script is so different for a number of celebrities who once ruled the industry but faded away and have been attempting a comeback that has so far remained elusive.

Joseph Kinuthia (Omosh), rapper Colonel Mustapha, Mr Nice and Njenga Chege (Majix Enga) are just but a few who have attempted career comeback.

In the rapidly-evolving entertainment industry career comeback is possible, it is difficult to pull one due to several factors.

Out of sight, out of mind is perhaps more real in the entertainment industry where the loss of fan base is a reality for a number of those attempting career comeback.

Nature does not allow a vacuum and naturally the exit of one king or queen in the industry sees another take the throne and build a following.

Reinventing oneself and reclaiming the prominence, fame and influence that one once wielded is a tall order as the audiences quickly embrace new talent. Some audiences may thus perceive them as outdated and irrelevant, making the career comeback elusive.

Like audiences, brands, studios and record labels also embrace fresh talent and may be reluctant to invest in a celebrity whose popularity has faded.

Needless to say, the competition is fierce from the younger talent that is hungry for success.

With advancing age, certain roles or music genres may favor younger talent, making it harder older celebrities attempting a comeback to find work.