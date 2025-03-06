Pastor Edward Mwai's profile: Businesses, ties to Ruto & twin brother

Televangelist and lead preacher at Jesus Winner Ministries, Roysambu, has come under scrutiny from a section of Kenyans after accepting a Sh20 million donation from President William Ruto on Sunday, March 2, 2025.



The donation has sparked debate, with some questioning the relationship between the preacher and the head of state.

Jesus Winner Ministries has been in existence for close to 20 years, according to its official website. The ministry’s main church is located in Roysambu, Nairobi, next to Thika Road Mall.



The Roysambu branch was officially launched on August 23, 2013, and has since grown to attract thousands of congregants during Sunday services and crusades.

The church has expanded beyond Nairobi, establishing several branches in different parts of the country, including Murang’a, Kajiado, and Meru. It is known for its vibrant worship sessions and large-scale crusades that draw thousands of worshippers.

Bishop Edward Mwai's business and political influence

Although he maintains a relatively low profile of his personal life, Mwai, is among the wealthiest and most influential religious leaders in Kenya. His lifestyle, including his convoy and various business ventures, has often drawn public interest.

Mwai owns Jewel College, Jewel Driving School, and has significant investments in real estate and agribusiness. His businesses, alongside his growing ministry, have solidified his status as a key figure in Kenya’s religious and business spheres.

The preacher has long-standing ties with President William Ruto. Even before Ruto ascended to the presidency, he was a frequent visitor to Jesus Winner Ministries.



Their relationship dates back years, with the preacher having prayed for Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the run-up to the 2017 general elections.

The close association between the two has fueled speculation over the nature of the financial support extended to the church, with critics questioning whether such donations have political motivations.

On Sunday, March 2, 2025, President Ruto made a public donation of Sh20 million to Jesus Winner Ministries, a move that has been met with mixed reactions.



While members of the church expressed gratitude for the support, a section of Kenyans criticised the donation, arguing that such large sums could be better used to support national development projects.

Critics, however, argue that religious institutions should be financially independent and question the ethics behind such substantial political donations.

Mwai is supported by a team of senior pastors who play key roles in the church. Some of the key figures include:

-Pastor Raphael Mwiti

-Pastor James Kiongo – Mwai’s brother and fellow preacher.

-Pastor Paul Gichohi

Pastor James Kiongo has played a significant role in the church’s growth and often shares the pulpit with his brother.