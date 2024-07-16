In the footsteps of Paul: How Bishop Kiuna's teachings resonate with the Ruto family

In an emotional memorial service held at the Faith Evangelistic Ministries Church in Karen on July 15, President William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto paid heartfelt tributes to the late Bishop Allan Kiuna.

The service honoured the life and legacy of Bishop Kiuna, a man whose impact on the church and community was deeply felt by many.

Rachel Ruto's tribute to Allan Kiuna

Rachel Ruto mourned Bishop Kiuna as a visionary and dedicated man of God. She shared her sorrow and admiration for his life, highlighting his many roles and contributions.

"I am deeply saddened that we lost a great man. We truly celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna, who was a devoted and loving husband, a cherished father, a caring brother, a dear friend, a spiritual father, the visionary founder and general overseer of JCC, and a committed community member," Rachel expressed.

1st Lady Rachel Ruto, Dorcas Rigathi & Rev Kathy Kiuna at Faith Evangelistic Ministries Church in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

She extended her condolences to Kathy Kiuna, and their children Vanessa, Jeremy, Stephanie, and their grandchildren. Rachel also offered sympathy to the JCC family, recognizing the profound loss of their spiritual leader.

"His ministry touched millions of hearts worldwide. He had great love for Christ and the people of God. When I remember my interactions with Kiuna, I am reminded of the Apostle Paul in the Bible. His zeal for teaching the word was unmatched.

"Bishop was a man of faith who lived his life based on the scriptures since the days when he was still under the mentorship of Minister Teresia Wairimu. He was a bold man who took every assignment with courage and was never held back by human fear," she added.

1st Lady Rachel Ruto & Rev Kathy Kiuna at Faith Evangelistic Ministries Church in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

Bishop Kiuna's enduring legacy

Rachel Ruto recalled Bishop Kiuna's dedication, even during his health challenges. She admired his relentless spirit and commitment to his duties, always fulfilling his tasks with excellence and humility.

"Even in the days when he was undergoing health challenges, he remained relentless and delivered tasks to expectations. He left his comforts in many instances in obedience to God's command and did so with humility," she said.

Rachel emphasised Bishop Kiuna's significant contributions to the body of Christ and his investment in the nation, noting that his impact would always be remembered.

"Bishop Allan has fought the good fight, he has finished the race, and he has kept the faith. Let us continue with the work he started and spread the good news in every part of the world," Rachel concluded.

Rev Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

William Ruto's message of comfort

President William Ruto also shared a message of comfort, expressing his loss and the profound impact Bishop Kiuna had on his life and the lives of many others.

"I have lost a true friend and an extraordinary man of God," Ruto said. "He was a firm faith leader. Beyond the pulpit, he was focused, and hardworking, and played a lead role in helping the needy. May his spirit lead on among the congregants, his fellow church leaders, and the people that he touched. Rest in peace, Bishop Kiuna," Ruto's message read.