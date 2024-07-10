17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

- Key preachers such as Allan Kiuna, Margaret Wanjiru, and Pius Muiru have shaped the spiritual landscape in Kenya
- These influential preachers have made significant strides outside the country, engaging in social, political, and international outreach programs
- They lead churches with dynamic preaching styles, charismatic services, and engaging programs
These preachers have not only influenced their local congregations but have also made remarkable strides on national and international platforms
Kenya is home to a vibrant and diverse Christian community, with numerous preachers playing pivotal roles in shaping the spiritual landscape.
These religious leaders have not only influenced local congregations but have also made significant strides outside the borders of the country.
From mega-church leaders to influential televangelists, here is a list of the 20 most influential preachers in Kenya and the churches they preside over.
1. Bishop Allan Kiuna - Jubilee Christian Church (JCC)
The late Bishop Allan Kiuna, alongside his wife Kathy, led the Jubilee Christian Church.
Known for their dynamic preaching and vibrant worship services, the Kiunas significantly influenced the urban Christian scene in Kenya.
Their church is also known for its engaging youth programs and community outreach initiatives.
2. Bishop Margaret Wanjiru - Jesus is Alive Ministries (JIAM)
A politician and a preacher, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is the founder of Jesus is Alive Ministries.
Bishop Wanjiru's influence extends beyond the pulpit as she actively engages in social and political issues. Bishop Wanjiru served as a Member of Parliament for Starehe Constituency between 2007 and 2013.
3. Pastor Pius Muiru - Maximum Miracle Centre
Pastor Pius Muiru is a household name in Kenya, known for his energetic preaching style and the popular 'Kuna Nuru Gizani' television and radio program. His church, Maximum Miracle Centre, attracts thousands of followers.
Pastor Muiru is also known for his healing services and deliverance ministry, which draws people seeking miracles and spiritual breakthroughs.
4. Bishop Mark Kariuki - Deliverance Church Kenya
Bishop Mark Kariuki is a senior pastor at Deliverance Church Kenya. He is well-regarded for his leadership and extensive work in church planting and discipleship.
Bishop Kariuki has a passion for training and mentoring young leaders, ensuring the continuity of strong Christian leadership in Kenya and beyond.
5. Bishop David Oginde - Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM)
Bishop David Oginde is the former presiding bishop of Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM). CITAM is known for its large congregations and numerous branches across Kenya.
Under Bishop Oginde's leadership, CITAM expanded its reach, incorporating various media platforms to spread the gospel and engage with the community on social and moral issues.
Besides the pulpit, Oginde currently serves as the chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
6. Reverend Teresia Wairimu - Faith Evangelistic Ministry (FEM)
Reverend Teresia Wairimu is the founder of Faith Evangelistic Ministry, known for its large gatherings and international outreach programs.
Reverend Wairimu's ministry emphasises faith and healing, and she often conducts crusades and conferences that draw thousands of participants from various regions.
Also an author, Wairimu has over 20,000 partners, with offices in Kenya, the U.S., and the U.K.
7. Apostle James Ng’ang’a - Neno Evangelism Centre
Apostle James Ng’ang’a is a well-known televangelist and the founder of Neno Evangelism Centre.
His church services are widely broadcasted on television and online. Apostle Ng’ang’a's ministry is characterised by vibrant worship, prophetic declarations, and a focus on deliverance and miracles.
8. Bishop David Muriithi - House of Grace
Bishop David Muriithi is the senior pastor at House of Grace, a church known for its practical teaching and vibrant worship services.
9. Bishop Arthur Kitonga - Redeemed Gospel Church
Bishop Arthur Kitonga is the founder of Redeemed Gospel Church, one of the largest Pentecostal denominations in Kenya.
Bishop Kitonga has been instrumental in the growth of Pentecostalism in Kenya, establishing numerous churches and training pastors to lead them.
10. Wilfred Lai - Jesus Celebration Centre
Wilfred Lai is a prominent Kenyan pastor known for his influential ministry. He is the founder and senior pastor of the Jesus Celebration Centre (JCC) in Mombasa.
Under his leadership, JCC has grown into one of the largest and most well-known churches in the coastal region of Kenya.
11. Pastor Ezekiel Odero - New Life Prayer Centre
Pastor Ezekiel Odero is a prominent Kenyan pastor known for his dynamic preaching and leadership. He is the founder and senior pastor of New Life Church in Mavueni, Kilifi County.
Pastor Ezekiel has gained a substantial following due to his powerful sermons, healing services, and extensive community outreach programs.
12. Bishop JB Masinde - Deliverance Church International – Umoja
Bishop J. B. Masinde is the founder and senior pastor of Deliverance Church International – Umoja; General Secretary of Deliverance Church International, and a member of the Apostolic Council and Deliverance Church Council.
Masinde was ordained into ministry in 1984 and consecrated in 2004. He has also been a televangelist.
13. Prophet David Owuor - Repentance and Holiness Church
Prophet David Owuor, is a prominent Kenyan religious leader and founder of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness Church.
Owuor gained significant attention for his prophetic preaching, and large crusades across Kenya and other parts of the world.
14. Edward Mwai - Jesus Winner Ministry
Edward Mwai is the lead pastor at Jesus Winner Ministry, which is one of the biggest churches in Kenya. Mwai has also been a televangelist and has been popular for hosting politicians in his church.
15. Julian Kyula - The Purpose Centre Church
Julian Kyula is the lead pastor of The Purpose Centre Church. He is also a fintech entrepreneur.
16. Bishop Kathy Kiuna - Jubilee Christian Church (JCC)
Bishop Kathy Kiuna, alongside her late husband Bishop Allan Kiuna, co-leads Jubilee Christian Church (JCC).
Bishop Kathy's ministry includes empowering women through conferences and outreach programs that address social issues.
17. Archbishop Harrison Ng'ang'a - Christ Foundation Fellowship Ministry
Archbishop Harrison Ng’ang’a is the leader of the Christ Foundation Fellowship Ministry. A passionate preacher, he doesn’t hold back in speaking the truth on many different topics.
Other preachers who hold significant influence include Bishop Lucy Ngujiri and Bishop Esther Obasi-Ike, Pastor Tee Mwangi, Reverent Tony Kiama among others.