Profile of Robert Burale: Marriage, education, fatherhood, career & businesses

Robert Burale’s story reads like a masterclass in rising again, refusing to be defined by his lowest moments and continuously building himself to become a better version.

He wears many hats, having found his purpose in life and helping others attain their own while navigating the challenges of life.

As a motivational speaker, silence isn’t just heard; it is felt when Burale steps onto a stage, with a presence that commands attention long before he utters a word.

He is also an accomplished entrepreneur, a pastor, a host, a mentor, an actor, an author, and an image consultant helping people become a better version of themselves.

Robert Burale

A recent interview in which his ex-wife Rozinah Mwakideu opened up on their marriage that lasted a year, detailing red flags that scuttled the union has sparked renewed interest.

Notably, he cuts the image of a man at peace with his past, having embraced his mistakes and an example of how brokenness can be the birthplace of purpose.

Early life and education

Born and raised in a Christian home, Burale found his footing in faith at a young age and leaned on the same as he faced challenges later on in life.

He schooled at Musa Gitau Primary School and proceeded to Bungoma High School where he sat his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education – KCSE.

Burale is a graduate of De Montfort University, holding a Degree in Business administration and marketing from the institution.

Fatherhood and marriage

Burale was once married to Rozinah Mwakideu with the union ending in divorce barely a year after their wedding.

Both Burale and Rozinah confirmed in a recent interview that they have healed from the experience, with the motivational speaker confirming that he is currently not single.

He is an amazing father of a teenage daughter with a strong father-daughter bond and frequently showers praise on his daughter, who is also his great friend.

Career and business interests

He is a formidable force in the media, leadership, and personal development ecosystem where he serves as the Managing Director of Reality Bold Company.

The company has curved a niche for itself in image consulting, leadership training, and motivational programmes.

Robert Burale

