Karangu Muraya's 2nd wife sheds truth about her 1st marriage & divorce

Renowned gospel artist and philanthropist Karangu Muraya recently introduced his second wife, Carol Kim, to the public, sparking widespread conversation online.

While sharing joyful moments with both Carol and his first wife, Triza, on social media, Muraya affirmed his commitment to caring for his family.

However, days later, Carol found herself at the centre of controversy as details of her first marriage surfaced.

Netizens unearth photos from Carol’s 1st wedding

On January 13, photos of Carol’s wedding to her first husband were widely shared online, leading to heated discussions across social media platforms.

Netizens tagged Carol in the viral images, questioning the circumstances surrounding her past.

Carol explains what happened to her 1st marriage

Addressing the situation, Carol dismissed the rumours as baseless and clarified her stance. In a bold statement, she revealed that she and her ex husband are no longee together, citing that she initiated the divorce process herself.

A lot has been said, and people even sent me wedding pictures; however, they don’t have the facts...Yes, I am the one who filed for the divorce. Done and dusted! At least Wanja Nyarari and Gasheri Anne know everything about what happened.

Insight into Carol’s 1st marriage

The woman tagged alongside Carol in the wedding photos, Wanja Nyarari, provided a detailed account of the events.

Wanja, who chauffeured the couple on their wedding day, shared her perspective to clarify the timeline of Carol’s first marriage.

According to Wanja, Carol got married in June 2018. However, by early 2019, she decided the marriage could not work, and the couple separated.

Her marriage didn’t last six months. She got married in June 2018, and by January 2019, she told him it couldn’t work, and they parted ways.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wanja hosted Carol in her home, offering her a place to stay as she transitioned to a new chapter of her life.

Carol formally filed for divorce in December 2021, and by January 2022, the court granted the divorce.

Kikuyu customary law on divorce & dowry

In April 2024, the dowry (ruracio) from Carol’s first marriage was returned as per Kikuyu customary law. Wanja explained the cultural context behind the decision.

According to Kikuyu traditions, if a marriage results in a boy, the dowry is not returned. However, for a girl, it can be returned.

Karangu Muraya accused of mistreating wife

In 2024, gospel musician Karangu Muraya found himself at the centre of a scandal after claims of mistreatment surfaced.

Reports emerged suggesting that his first wife, Trizah, accused him of neglect and alleged that he had abandoned her in favour of his younger wife, Carol Kim.

The rumours gained traction on social media after an audio clip surfaced in which Trizah reportedly expressed her frustration. In the recording, she claimed to have endured the neglect for the sake of their children.