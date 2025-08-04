Marya Okoth weds lawyer in private traditional & church ceremonies [Photos]

Actress and digital content creator Marya Okoth has officially tied the knot with her new husband, Okula Jack, in a blend of traditional and church ceremonies held discreetly in Ugenya, Siaya County.

Photos from the celebrations surfaced on social media over the weekend, revealing that the couple held two events: one on May 31st and another on August 3rd, keeping most of their journey under wraps until the last moment.

A low-key affair with cultural flair

The traditional wedding was held in the heart of Siaya, where the couple embraced their heritage with elegant and symbolic attire.

Marya donned a striking leopard-print dress complemented by a feathered headpiece, while Okula matched her energy with a light beige traditional outfit.

Adding to the surprise element, a video shared online showed a moment from what appeared to be a church wedding, with guests singing from an SDA hymnal, confirming the couple also held a religious ceremony.

Who is Okula Jack?

Little was known about Marya's new partner until friends of the groom began sharing celebratory posts online. According to social media updates, Okula Jack is a lawyer with links to the Ministry of Education.

One of his close friends and best men at the wedding posted an emotional message celebrating the union:

We celebrate you, my brother Okula Jack. You have been such a dependable and high-ranking member within our KITCHEN circle. Love wins. Both events on 31st May and 3rd August were top notch. Full support system from us to the end.

From breakup to a new beginning

Marya’s wedding marks a new chapter in her personal life following her widely publicised breakup with comedian YY on 6th September 2024.

The two had previously been in a long-term relationship and share a daughter. Their separation came as a shock to fans, especially considering how open they had been about their parenting journey.

Following the breakup, YY briefly dated Noela Toywa, though their relationship reportedly lasted less than four months. With that chapter closed, it appears Marya has found love again but this time, away from the public eye.

Netizens react to the surprise union

The sudden news of Marya’s wedding caught many off guard, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

While some users expressed heartfelt congratulations, others were curious about how she managed to keep her relationship and wedding so private in a digital age where oversharing is common.

