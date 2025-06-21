Ruth K’s biography: Education, childhood & complex relationship with Mulamwah

Kenyan content creator Ruth K and Mulamwah have been trending following their dramatic breakup in which the pair washed their dirty linen in public.

The breakup in itself was not as dramatic as the aftermath that has had the pair take to social media in an epic clash that claimed its casualties with significant damage to their respective brands and public image.

For anyone who has followed Mulamwah’s history with the women who have graced his life, drama is a constant with matters that should be resolved in private being prosecuted in the courts of social media where no winner emerges: It is always a lose-lose situation for both parties.

Ruth K who graced Mulamwah’s life before the heated exchange and dramatic split was no exception to a script that is becoming familiar with the end of Mulamwah’s romantic relationships, the same havng played out when he parted ways with Carol Sonnie.

Ruth K’s real name, childhood & education

Mama Kalams as she is affectionately known online was born on December 5, 1999 in Eldoret. Her real name is Ruth Njoki Karegi from where the popular name Ruth K comes.

Ruth K

She was raised in Eldoret where she went to school and found her footing in the world of employment and content creation.

She is an Alumnus of University of Eldoret and holds a degree in Education, Home Science and Technology.

Despite her fame on social media, details on her parents and family remain scanty.

Dating & high-profile romance

Ruth K lived a quiet life with little detail available on her dating life prior to the much-publicised involvement with content creator David Oyando, popularly known as Mulamwah.

She was first introduced to the public as a friend with Mulamwah referring to her as bestie before things took another turn with Mulamwah’s bestie carrying his pregnancy and giving birth to his son.

Her romantic relationship with Mulmwah propelled her to the limelight where she captivated audiences with her authenticity and charisma.

How Mulamwah met Ruth K

The pair first met at a hardware in Eldoret where Ruth was serving as an attendant at the time and this was the beginning of what was once a beautiful love story that propelled her to the limelight.

Ruth K

Notably, they had established contact prior to this meeting and a friendship that soon took a romantic angle was established, with their union blessed with a son.

Career & fame

Ruth K pursued employment after clearing her education, taking up a job as an attendant at a hardware based in Eldoret.

She dropped this job after meeting Mulamwah and focused her attention on content creation and influencing, landing several gigs and growing a brand away from the shadows of Mulamwah.

It is the high-profile romance and charisma on screen that endeared her to fans, making her a popular figure on social media.

Hopes of succeeding where Carrol Sonnie failed

All was well in the relationship with fans cheering them on and hopes building up of Ruth K succeeding where her predecessor, Mulamwah’s baby mama Carrol Sonnie failed.

The couple welcomed their first child in February last year and embarked on the journey of parenting with the usual glitz that accompany most celebrity parents.

They revealed their son’s face in July of the same year with the relationship appearing solid.

There were no signs of cracks in the relationship until the shock breakup came to light.

What appeared to be a solid relationship anchored in love and mutual appreciation caved in spectacularly and in record time with the public being exposed to a side of the pair that stayed hidden for long.

It was initially met with speculation that it could all be part of a familiar trend among content creators of creating a buzz to push their brands, popularly known as chasing clout.