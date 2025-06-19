5 similarities in Mulamwah's breakups with Carol Sonnie & Ruth K

Comedian David Oyando, popularly known as Mulamwah, has been a constant feature in the online spaces not just for his comedy, but also for the drama surrounding his past relationships.

From his split with Carol Sonnie in 2021 to his most recent breakup with Ruth K in 2025, the patterns are strikingly similar.

Both relationships, while different in timeline and context, unravelled publicly, with online wars of words, emotional outbursts, and fans taking sides. Below are six things Mulamwah’s breakups with Sonnie and Ruth K have in common.

1. Public disputes and airing dirty laundry

Both breakups quickly moved from private matters to public drama.

When Sonnie and Mulamwah parted ways in 2021, social media was the first to get the new, complete with cryptic posts, emotional statements and follow-up interviews. Fast forward to 2025, and Ruth K echoed a similar tone.

It’s been barely 3 months since the breakup, and I’ve faced disrespect in ways you wouldn’t even imagine publicly and more worse in private.

Mulamwah didn’t hold back either. In a fiery response on Instagram, he wrote:

You broke your own home with your two hands… Siku ikafika ukanitafutia makosa ukatoka na kuhama.

2. Allegations of disrespect and emotional hurt

In both relationships, the women voiced emotional distress.

Sonnie, though more subtle, often hinted that Mulamwah's quick rebound and attitude left her wounded. Ruth K, however, was more direct:

I’m trying to heal, to gather myself emotionally, but it’s draining.

Mulamwah's response was unapologetic, labelling Ruth as the architect of her own downfall and accusing her of disrespect even claiming she disrespected parents and was moved to Ruaka by friends.

Mulamwah and his wife Ruth K

3. Rapid rebounds and new relationships

Mulamwah’s tendency to move on quickly has not gone unnoticed.

After his breakup with Sonnie, he introduced Ruth K within months.

Following the end of things with Ruth, he was already in a new relationship with a Ugandan woman named Debby. In June 2025, he confirmed this relationship, sparking memes and mockery from fans.

4. Ruth and Sonnie both faced online trolling

Both women became targets of online scrutiny after their respective splits.

Sonnie’s followers defended her fiercely, blaming Mulamwah for the breakup and trolling his new partner. Ruth K is now going through the same thing, lamenting the disrespect and calling out the online chaos.

Mulamwah, in his response, shrugged off the criticism:

Comments sidhani kuna ile sijawai pata its gloves OFF… I fear no one.

He also claimed he's been trolled since the beginning of his career and that many want to bring down this boy.

5. Threats to ‘tell all’ stories and ‘name names’

Both breakups featured a lingering promise to spill secrets.

Sonnie once hinted at deeper issues in the relationship but never fully opened up. Ruth K has now taken a similar stance:

One day I will tell my story…

Mulamwah responded in kind:

We own some of these blogs. Pia mimi nina zako. These platforms mnapewa mnatumia vibaya.

It’s a tug-of-war of secrets, with both sides threatening to go public suggesting that there’s more than meets the eye.

Mulamwah with his wife Ruth K

Where do things stand now?