What Safaricom hopes to achieve in 18-hour concert at Uhuru Park

21 March 2025 at 7:44
#FeatureBySafaricomMPESA - The concert is a celebration inviting all Kenyans to come together to mark this milestone as Safaricom expresses gratitude for 18 incredible years.
Safaricom has today announced plans to host a never been done before 18-hour concert in celebration of Kenya’s leading mobile money platform, M-PESA, turning 18. 

Set to take place at Uhuru Park on 21st March 2025, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience and will feature Kenya’s top artists, DJs, and exciting activities that will be a celebration of the journey of M-PESA.

This is not just a birthday concert, but a heartfelt "thank you" to the millions of Kenyans who have embraced M-PESA, transforming it from a simple money transfer service to a cornerstone of the nation’s economy.

READ: Detailed overview of M-PESA transaction fees

This celebration embodies the spirit of M-PESA's journey and will be a truly Kenyan cultural experience.

"This concert is our way of celebrating the profound impact M-PESA has had on the lives of Kenyans and expressing our deepest gratitude to every Kenyan who has been part of this incredible journey over the last 18 years. As the biggest supporter of Kenya’s creative economy we look forward to creating a platform where Kenyan’s can showcase their talents and earn from their craft. " said Dr Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

Attendees can expect 18 hours of unforgettable entertainment and experiences as Safaricom lights up Uhuru Park.

Over 18 of Kenya's top deejays, including DJ Grauchi, CNG, Dj Dream, Kriss Darlin, DJ Kalonje, DJ Redbone, DJ IV, Sir M, Mista C, G-Money, Suraj, Dj Krowbar, Dj Slim D, Dj Euphoric, Dj Maurice Pro, Dj Xclusive, Djay Daffy and MC Gogo, Dj Moh Spice, Dj Andre, Dj Nijo, MGM, and Dj Moz will keep the crowd moving with non-stop beats by the hour.

They will be backed by some of Kenya’s biggest emcees, including MC Kibunja, Gudah Man, Kwambox, Tallia Oyando, Lion and Mbusi Deh, Azeezah, Lotan, MC Hype Ballo, and Willy Tuva.

The Alfa House and The Cluster dance crews will also be performing on stage as part of the celebrations.

There will also be electrifying performances featuring top Kenyan artists including Karura Voices, Muringe, Kodong Klan, Njerae, Mejja, Jua Cali, Femi One and Khaligraph Jones who are all set to deliver their chart-topping hits.

READ: 2 key measures Safaricom has taken to protect customer data

Gates open at 2:00 pm, and members of the public will gain entry by buying the 20 bob M-PESA birthday bundle on the M-PESA App on the concert day.

Beyond the music, concert goers expected to be in attendance can immerse themselves in interactive displays showcasing M-PESA's remarkable journey, participating in engaging activities, and seizing opportunities to connect with the vibrant community that has made M-PESA a national success.

#FeatureBySafaricomMPESA

Lifestyle

