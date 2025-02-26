Signs your partner's energy might be dimming your star

Have you ever heard someone say, "Ever since I got into this relationship, my life has been falling apart!"? Or maybe you know a friend who claims their ex brought nothing but misfortune into their life. It’s a common conversation, one that sounds like superstition.

I once had a friend who broke off his five-year engagement because he was convinced his fiancée had brought misfortune into his life.

These are not isolated cases. Many people whisper about “spiritual bad luck” in relationships, but is there really such a thing?

To find out, I sought the wisdom of a respected spiritualist, and Psychic Nabii Gogo, who shared some powerful insights about energy, destiny, and how relationships can shape our fortunes.

Luck, energy, or destiny? The Truth About Relationship Fortunes

According to Nabii Gogo in a phone interview with this writer, what many people call luck is actually energy. Every person carries their own unique energy. Some radiate positivity, while others unknowingly bring negativity.

When you enter a relationship , your energies merge, and depending on the combination, the results can be life-changing.

Yes, it’s true. But I wouldn't necessarily call it luck in these circumstances… It is normally the energy. People have different energies, positive and negative. And when you attract someone that has either of the two, of course there are high chances of things changing in your life. In most cases, the negative energy is always stronger. And pulls more compared to the positive energy.



When you have a person, lets say in a romantic relationship or friendship, who has a negative energy the effects could be as bad as constantly losing your job, wealth or becoming seriously ill that sometimes it pulls you to death if you don’t let go.

In other words, it’s not necessarily about someone cursing your life—it’s about how their presence affects your spirit, mind, and opportunities.

Can Someone Steal Your Star? The Dark Side of Relationship Energy

Now, here’s where things take an even deeper turn. Nabii Gogo explained that in the spiritual realm, some people are targeted from the moment they are born.

According to him, some people are born with a strong spiritual star—a gift that makes them naturally lucky in life. However, just like in a game of chess, not everyone wants to see you win.

The spiritual realm is like a computer and some people (Enemies) can see right through you and what you can accomplish in the coming years, using your palms. They can send people who might come in form of partners or friends.



But beware that some people might be brought into your life as setups to destroy or steal your star. Later in life when something happens, you might find yourself saying ‘And I felt it, I knew this would happen, why didn't I break away in time?

How soon can you tell if a partner is bringing 'bad luck'?

One of the biggest questions people ask is: How soon can you tell if your partner is bringing bad luck? According to Nabii Gogo, there’s no set timeline. Some people might take years before they notice a pattern of bad luck.

"You could be with someone for years before you start noticing the shift, or you could feel the impact almost immediately. Some people have an intuition about it but choose to ignore the signs," he said.

Are you the problem? Can your own energy attract misfortune?

Of course, not every case is about an external source. Sometimes, the issue is within. If you find yourself repeatedly attracting partners who bring negativity, it might be time to look inward.

While it’s easy to blame bad luck on a partner, Nabii Gogo also pointed out that sometimes, the issue is within us.

For example, if you grew up seeing relationships filled with struggle, you might unconsciously believe that love and hardship go hand in hand. If your family has a history of financial struggles, you might be carrying that same mindset into your own life.

“When you don’t take time to heal and understand yourself, you might find yourself in a cycle of self-sabotage,” he said. “Sometimes, the bad energy is not from your partner—it’s from the past baggage you bring into every new relationship.”

The good news? You can break the cycle.

Breaking Free: How to Protect Your Energy in Relationships

So, if you find yourself trapped in a relationship that feels cursed, what should you do? According to Nabii Gogo, the first step isn’t running for a spiritual bath or burning sage—it’s shifting your mindset.

"Some people refuse to see reality because of religious beliefs, societal expectations, or fear of being alone. But the truth is, when something isn’t meant for you, no amount of effort will fix it," he said.

Other things he listed include:

Observe patterns – If you notice negative shifts in your life after entering a relationship, don’t ignore the signs.

Spiritual Cleansing – Some cultures believe in cleansing rituals to remove negative attachments. Whether it’s prayer, meditation, or seeking spiritual guidance, find what works for you.

Take a break – Not every relationship is meant to be saved. Some require letting go for your own peace.

Focus on self-love – The strongest protection is having a deep connection with yourself. When you are whole, you attract healthy love instead of draining relationships.

He however. cautioned that "You don’t need rituals to cleanse your life. The most powerful thing you can do is take control of your own energy and decisions."

Give yourself the grace to breath and start afresh. It might not be easy to just end a relationship because you think ‘they are bad luck but it is the best thing for you. You need to take time to be alone and connect with yourself. It is you and you alone. You came alone and will leave alone. Have the best relationship with yourself then you will be able to pour it out the best way you can.

Final Thoughts: Is It Fate or Just Life?

According to Nabii, love and effort are just part of the equation—relationships also hinge on energy, alignment, and perhaps destiny. Whether you believe in luck or not, the real power lies in self-awareness and choosing what brings you peace and growth.