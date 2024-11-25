The legacy of Marco Joseph, a beloved member of the Zabron Singers who passed away in August 2024, lives on through his three children.

The family recently rebranded Marco’s YouTube channel as ' Joseph Marco Family' and transferred two deeply moving songs, 'Matendo' and 'Tumkumbuke' that were previously released on another channel.

These heartfelt renditions, originally uploaded a year ago under a channel assigned to Marco’s eldest son, Marco Joseph Junior, are now gaining fresh attention.

The songs are a beautiful testament to the family’s resilience and their unwavering faith, as they honour their father’s memory and his mission of spreading God’s word through music.

Matendo - A call to righteous living

The first song, 'Matendo', is a reminder of the importance of good deeds. Its lyrics encourage listeners to live righteously and avoid behaviours that could invite God’s wrath. Performed with heartfelt conviction, the song carries a powerful message that resonates deeply with its audience.

Marco’s eldest son takes the lead, his strong vocals echoing the passion and purpose his father was known for. His siblings join in harmony, adding a rich depth to the track that leaves listeners inspired and reflective.

Tumkumbuke - Seek God while there is time

Tumkumbuke, the second song, is a moving call to seek God early in life. Its lyrics urge people to prioritise their spiritual journey while they still have the time and energy to do so.

The children’s delivery of this song is both touching and powerful, capturing the urgency of its message. Fans have praised their ability to convey such profound themes with maturity, despite their young ages.

In the videos, the children are elegantly dressed, with the boys in suits and their sister in a graceful dress. The serene settings—a lush garden and visuals of a flowing river—enhance the spiritual and emotional impact of their songs.

Their poise and confidence have won the admiration of fans, who continue to leave messages of encouragement and prayers on their videos.

Honouring Marco Joseph’s legacy

The late Marco Joseph was not only a talented musician but also the chairman of the Zabron Singers. His personal YouTube channel featured four songs, while he contributed significantly to the group’s official channel.

His sudden death left a void in the gospel music community, but his family has taken up the mantle to ensure his work and message endure.

Months after Marco’s passing, his widow, Joan Kahama, and their children visited his grave to pay their respects. This moment of reflection showed the family’s deep bond and determination to keep Marco’s memory alive.

By rebranding the channel and sharing their music, Marco’s children have ensured that his legacy continues to touch lives.

Fans rally behind Marco's family

Fans of Marco Joseph and the Zabron Singers have rallied behind the family’s efforts, praising the children’s courage and talent. Many have described their performances as uplifting and inspiring, with some admitting the songs brought them to tears.