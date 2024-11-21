Sopa Lodges hosts appreciation cocktail event to honour partnerships, growth

Sopa Lodges, a renowned name in the hospitality industry, recently hosted an Appreciation Cocktail to express its sincere gratitude to its esteemed trade partners, media representatives, and the broader Sopa family.

The event, a celebration of partnerships and shared goals, was an opportunity to reflect on the year’s achievements and look forward to a promising future.

Vision for the future

The evening was marked by a speech from the Chief Operating Officer, Mr Kennedy Ayoti, who highlighted the significant progress made by the company.

“This evening, we celebrate not just as collaborators but as a unified community driven by a shared vision.” He went on to stress the company’s commitment to maintaining strong partnerships and continuously enhancing the guest experience, while remaining steadfast in their pledge to responsible tourism, environmental stewardship, and community upliftment.

Underlining Sopa Lodges’ ongoing efforts to provide authentic experiences, he mentioned the unique offerings at their lodges, such as Mara Sopa’s Boma dining under the stars, and Lake Naivasha Sopa Resort’s exclusive events like 'Aqua Gastronomy' and 'Date Nights'. Despite challenges like rising park fees, Sopa Lodges continues to innovate and prioritise exceptional guest experiences.

Ayoti concluded with an optimistic message for the future, saying, “Together, we embrace a promising year ahead,” reiterating his gratitude towards the team and partners who have supported the company’s growth.

Strong team at the heart of success

Rosemary Muthoni, the Director of Sales, also took to the stage, sharing her gratitude for the continued support from partners and stakeholders. Reflecting on the year, she noted, “Your unwavering support has been instrumental, and we anticipate ending the year on a positive note, a testament to the trust and collaboration we share.”

Muthoni also celebrated the progress Sopa Lodges had made in 2024, particularly in solidifying its position as the leading midscale brand in the region. She touched on the challenges faced throughout the year, but emphasised the strong cooperation and shared commitment that allowed the company to continue delivering exceptional guest experiences.

She also mentioned the exciting addition of Serengeti Explorer by Elewana to the Sopa family, newly rebranded and ready to welcome partners in the near future.

Strengthening partnerships for future success

As the company prepares for its 40th anniversary, Muthoni expressed excitement about the future of the industry. “The industry’s growth, driven by strategic marketing, mergers, and acquisitions, promises an exciting future. We are thrilled to journey forward with all of you,” she said, further solidifying Sopa Lodges’ dedication to growth and progress.

Mr Kieran Day, the Group Chief Operating Officer and CEO of Cheli & Peacock Safaris, also shared his thoughts during the evening. He reiterated the importance of the ongoing partnerships that drive Sopa’s success, promising many more years of collaboration ahead.

The night was further enhanced by Maasai Morans, whose performances brought the vibrant Maasai culture to life. These cultural expressions, coupled with the theme of the evening, 'With a Touch of Maasai', added a special touch to the event, leaving a lasting impression on all in attendance.

As the evening drew to a close, the mood was filled with optimism for the future. The Sopa Lodges team, along with its partners, media representatives, and guests, left the event with a sense of accomplishment and anticipation for the year ahead.

The appreciation cocktail was not just a celebration of past achievements but also a declaration of Sopa’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and stronger partnerships in the future.