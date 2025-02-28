Stephen Letoo's hopes as he awaits baby number two

Senior Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo is preparing to welcome another addition to his family. Letoo, who married his wife, Irene Renoi, in April 2024, has largely kept his family life private.

However, in February 2025, he shared photos from his father’s funeral, offering fans a rare glimpse into his personal life.

Fans spot Irene’s baby bump

In the photos shared on Facebook, Letoo referred to his wife as his unwavering support system, writing, “Mrs Chairman Irene Renoi Letoo, always a strong support system.”

While he didn’t explicitly announce the pregnancy, fans quickly noticed Irene’s growing baby bump. Dressed in an elegant black gown, her belly was prominent, sparking speculation that the couple was expecting their first child together.

Soon after, congratulatory messages started pouring in, with fans playfully praising Letoo for his 'hard work'.

Stephen Letoo's expectations as he awaits baby number 2

In response to the excitement, Letoo later confirmed that his wife was indeed pregnant and revealed that he already had a name in mind—especially if they have a daughter.

Speaking to a local media house, Letoo shared that if his wife gives birth to a baby girl, he plans to name her after his favourite character from the reality show Young, Famous & African.

Grand wedding Celebration

Letoo and Irene tied the knot on April 20, 2024, in a grand wedding ceremony held at Ole Ntimama Stadium in Kilgoris, Narok County. The event attracted thousands of guests, including prominent journalists and political leaders.

The wedding reflected Letoo’s deep-rooted cultural ties and his larger-than-life personality.

The lavish celebration made headlines, with many praising the journalist for embracing tradition while celebrating love in a grand way.

READ ALSO: Stephen Letoo explains decision for separate honeymoon destinations with wife

Co-parenting with ex-partner

Before marrying Irene, Letoo had a son, Leyian Eyden Santinho, from his previous relationship with Winnie Ndadupoi.

The two reportedly parted ways amicably in 2021 and have since maintained a peaceful co-parenting arrangement.

In 2024, Letoo organised a lavish birthday party for his son’s fifth birthday. Winnie was also present, and the two appeared to have a cordial relationship.

A heartwarming video from the event showed Letoo playing football with Santinho and posing for photos with his ex-partner, demonstrating their commitment to raising their son together despite their separation.

Letoo’s views on polygamy

Stephen Letoo has been vocal about his support for polygamy. He believes that men naturally have the capacity for multiple wives and has previously encouraged women to accept this reality.

According to him, polygamy could reduce issues of jealousy that often lead to conflicts in relationships.

He has in the past advised men considering polygamy to ensure their wives are independent. He believes financial security and ownership of assets play a key role in maintaining stability in polygamous marriages.