Distinct tricks Kenyan shoppers use to get the best prices

Shopping in Kenya is more than just a transaction; it’s an art. Whether in open-air markets or even high-end stores, Kenyan shoppers have developed clever tactics to get the best deals.



From dressing down to playing the ‘loyal customer’ card, these strategies help them negotiate prices, avoid being overcharged, and sometimes even get extra items for free.



Here are some of the most effective tricks Kenyan shoppers use to outsmart sellers and walk away with the best bargains.

1. Underdressing to avoid inflated prices

Kenyans love to dress up, but not when they are heading to the market for a serious shopping session.

Many shoppers deliberately dress down in simple or worn-out clothes to avoid being judged as wealthy.



Street vendors and market traders often set their prices based on a customer’s appearance, assuming that a well-dressed shopper can afford higher prices.

For example, a shopper going to Gikomba Market or Muthurwa might swap their trendy sneakers for simpler sneakers and leave behind their designer handbag.



This simple move ensures they get the same price locals pay instead of the inflated ‘foreigner’ or ‘first-time buyer’ price.

2. Using coded bargaining language

Unless you don’t shop at all, you have probably heard words “Si unifanyie ya jioni” (Give me the evening price). Kenyan shoppers have a way with words when it comes to negotiating prices.



Instead of directly asking for a discount, they use coded language to build rapport with sellers. These playful phrases make the conversation light-hearted, increasing their chances of getting a good deal.

3. Playing the loyal customer card

Kenyan shoppers are known for their ability to build relationships with traders. Regular shoppers often greet sellers warmly and remind them of past purchases or saying things like “Nimekuwa customer wako wa miaka” (I have been your customer for years).



This creates a sense of familiarity, making it easier for them to negotiate a discount or receive better service.

4. Shopping late for better prices

Timing is everything when it comes to getting good deals. Many Kenyan shoppers know that sellers are more willing to lower prices in the evening when they are about to close for the day.



This is especially true for perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, and fish. Instead of carrying stock back home, vendors would rather sell at a reduced price to avoid losses.

5. Carrying loose change to control the negotiation

Another clever trick Kenyan shoppers use is carrying small denominations of cash. When a buyer presents a large note, some sellers claim they don’t have change, forcing the buyer to either leave the extra amount or buy more items than intended.



To avoid this, smart shoppers carry loose change to pay the exact amount they negotiate, ensuring they remain in control of the transaction.

6. Pretending to be uninterested

Kenyans have mastered the art of pretending they are not too interested in an item, even when they are. This trick prevents sellers from hiking the price.



Instead of showing excitement, a smart shopper might casually inspect a product and then act indifferent, saying something like, “Siko sure kama natafuta hii” (I’m not sure if I want this).

The moment a seller senses hesitation, they are more likely to lower the price or throw in an incentive to convince the buyer.

7. Group shopping for better bargains

Many Kenyan shoppers prefer to go shopping in groups because it gives them stronger bargaining power. Vendors are more likely to offer discounts when they see multiple potential customers, fearing they might lose a big sale.

For example, in Gikomba, a group of friends shopping for clothes will bargain as a unit, making it clear that they will only buy if the seller reduces the price.

8. Using fake walk-away tactics

The ‘walk-away’ trick is a classic Kenyan shopping strategy. If a seller refuses to lower the price, a shopper may simply turn and start walking away. More often than not, the seller calls them back with a better offer.

This trick works because sellers fear losing a customer to a competitor. In markets like Toi or Gikomba, walking away confidently often results in a quick discount.

9. Asking for ‘something extra’

Kenyans have a habit of asking for a little extra after making a purchase. In local markets, buyers often say “Nirushie moja ya juu” (Throw in an extra one), expecting an additional item at no extra cost.