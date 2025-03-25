The only African country that allows women menstrual leave

In 2015, Zambia made history as the only African country to introduce a menstrual leave policy.

This granted female employees the right to take one day off work each month during their menstrual cycle without providing a medical certificate or prior notice.

This provision, commonly known as "Mother’s Day," recognises the physical discomfort and health challenges some women face during menstruation, such as severe cramps, fatigue, and headaches.

The move positioned Zambia among a select group of countries worldwide that have formalised menstrual leave.

Similar policies exist in Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan, each with varying provisions and legal frameworks.

Spain recently joined this list in 2023, becoming the first European nation to adopt menstrual leave.

While these policies remain uncommon globally, they represent a growing recognition of the impact menstrual health has on workplace productivity and employee well-being.

The Rationale Behind Zambia’s Menstrual Leave

Zambia’s decision to implement menstrual leave was driven by the understanding that menstruation can be debilitating for some women.

Unlike paid sick leave, which requires medical justification, this policy allows women to take a break from work without bureaucratic hurdles.

Proponents argue that the policy fosters a more inclusive workplace by acknowledging biological differences and promoting gender equity.

By granting women the flexibility to rest when needed, menstrual leave can contribute to higher job satisfaction, improved productivity, and overall well-being.

Some studies suggest that menstrual pain can significantly affect concentration and work performance, making policies like Zambia’s beneficial for both employees and employers.

Push in Kenya

In Kenya, the push for menstrual leave is gaining momentum, with advocates calling for policies that recognise the challenges women face during their menstrual cycles .

Inspired by the late Njambi Koikai , a renowned media personality and endometriosis warrior, activists are urging the government and employers to introduce paid menstrual leave as a workplace right.

Koikai, who openly shared her struggles with the debilitating condition, became a symbol of the fight for menstrual health awareness, highlighting the need for supportive policies that accommodate women experiencing severe pain and discomfort.

Currently, Kenya lacks a formal menstrual leave policy, leaving many women to either work through severe symptoms or take unpaid sick leave.

Advocates argue that recognising menstrual health in the workplace would promote gender equity and enhance productivity, as women would no longer have to push through painful periods at the expense of their well-being.

With countries like Zambia and Spain already implementing menstrual leave, activists believe it's time for Kenya to follow suit.