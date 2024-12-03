The Softcare sanitary pad brand has come under fire as numerous Kenyan women have taken to social media to report severe skin irritations and menstrual dysfunctions.

The complaints include boils, rashes, itching, and disruptions to menstrual cycles, leading to public outcry and demands for action from both the company.

Rising complaints after recognition

The complaints comes months after Softcare was recognised as the most preferred brand in the sanitary pads and diapers categories at the Consumer Choice Awards Kenya in July 2024.

Ironically, this prestigious acknowledgment has been overshadowed by a wave of complaints directed at the company.

Many consumers have pinpointed the issues to a new version of Softcare pads, which feature updated packaging and design.

Some have even speculated that counterfeit versions of the product may be circulating, potentially causing the health issues.

Calls for accountability

Social media platforms have been abuzz with posts from women sharing their experiences, urging both Softcare and the face of the brand, singer Size 8 to address the issue promptly.

The uproar led to calls for a thorough investigation into the quality of the new pads and increased transparency from the company.

Softcare’s response

After weeks of silence, Softcare released an official statement on December 3, addressing the complaints. The company emphasised its commitment to customer health and safety, stating:

At Softcare Kenya, the health, safety, and wellbeing of our customers remain our top priorities. We are deeply grateful for the trust you place in us and for the feedback you have shared regarding your experiences with our purple sanitary pad. Your voices matter to us, and we are committed to listening, learning, and continually improving to better serve you.

The brand reassured the public that it has stringent quality assurance measures in place. The company noted that its products undergo regular inspections by relevant authorities and regulators, consistently meeting required standards.

Our company takes quality seriously and has implemented regular quality assurance checks to ensure our products meet customer expectations. Additionally, our products undergo routine inspections by relevant Authorities and other regulators, consistently meeting all required standards.

Efforts to address customer concerns

While these findings affirm the quality of Softcare products, the company acknowledged the discomfort reported by some users.

While this outcome affirms the integrity of our products, we acknowledge the discomfort some of our customers have experienced. We want to reassure you that we do not take such matters lightly. We are in the process of reaching out to the customers who have raised their concerns to discuss and understand these issues further.

The company encouraged anyone with additional concerns to reach out via its customer service channels, emphasizing its openness to feedback.

We remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of safety and quality, and we will continue to work closely with our internal teams and regulatory authorities to ensure the best experience for everyone who uses our products.

How to report issues with Softcare products