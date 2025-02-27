The science behind viral bus-on-boat video in Kenya

A video of a school bus being transported on a boat in Lamu has gone viral. The bus belongs to Kiunga Secondary School and is seen on a wooden boat moving across the water.

Many Kenyans have been wondering how such a heavy vehicle can be ferried in a wooden boat without sinking. The answer lies in basic physics.

How the Boat Supports the Bus

The boat stays afloat because of buoyancy. This is the force that keeps objects from sinking in water.

According to Archimedes’ Principle, an object in water experiences an upward force equal to the weight of the water it displaces.

Since the boat is large and made of wood, it displaces enough water to support the weight of the bus. Wood is also less dense than water, which helps the boat stay afloat.

Why the Boat Does Not Tip Over

For the boat to remain stable, the weight must be evenly distributed. The bus is placed at the centre to keep the balance. If it were positioned on one side, the boat could tip over.

The boat also has a wide hull, which helps it displace more water and remain steady. The lower the centre of gravity, the more stable the boat becomes.

Interesting facts about Lamu

Lamu is one of Kenya’s most fascinating destinations. Located along the Indian Ocean, it is the country’s oldest town, dating back to the 14th century. Its rich history, unique transport system, and blend of cultures make it a truly special place.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site

Lamu’s Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its Swahili architecture, influenced by Arab, Persian, and Indian traders, has remained unchanged for centuries.

The town’s stone buildings, intricately carved doors, and shaded courtyards tell a story of trade, culture, and history.

A Town Without Cars

One of the most interesting facts about Lamu is that it has almost no cars. The town’s narrow streets were built long before vehicles existed.

Instead of cars, people use motorcycles, donkeys and boats for transport. In fact, Lamu has more donkeys than people, and the town even has a donkey hospital to care for them.

Floating Transport System in Kenya

Because Lamu is an island, boats are the main form of transport . Unlike other Kenyan towns where people rely on matatus and boda bodas, here, boats serve as taxis, buses, and trucks.

They transport everything from people to animals, and, as seen in the viral video, even school buses!

Lamu’s Famous Festivals

The town is known for its vibrant Lamu Cultural Festival , where visitors experience Swahili traditions, dhow races, and poetry competitions.

Another major event is the Maulid Festival, an Islamic celebration honouring the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

A Place Where Time Stands Still

Walking through Lamu feels like stepping into the past . There are no traffic jams, no skyscrapers, and no modern noise.