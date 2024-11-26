Tyler Mbaya, popularly known as Baha from his days on the hit TV show 'Machachari', has once again captured public attention with his daring sense of style.

The actor and influencer recently stirred conversation online after showcasing a unique outfit in a video shared on Sunday, November 24.

Baha’s eye-catching ensemble

In the video, Tyler was seen standing in the rain under an umbrella, dressed in a striking outfit. He paired a black leather jacket with a turtleneck and a necklace, exuding classic sophistication.

However, it was his choice of attire from the waist down that became the real talking point.

The father of one opted for trousers paired with a kilt—a traditional garment resembling a wrap-around knee-length skirt. While kilts are widely celebrated as a symbol of Scottish and Irish heritage, their unconventional presence in Kenyan fashion drew mixed reactions.

As expected, Tyler’s bold choice sparked varied opinions. Some fans and critics did not approve of the style, drawing comparisons to his former Machachari castmate, Almasi, who has also been known for making bold fashion statements.

Others praised Tyler for pushing boundaries and expressing his individuality through fashion

Despite the polarised opinions, Tyler’s ensemble undeniably drew attention and placed him in the spotlight once again.

For those unfamiliar with the garment, a kilt is a wrap-around skirt-like piece of clothing traditionally worn by men in Scotland and Ireland.

Often made of tartan fabric, it carries significant cultural and historical importance in those regions. Over the years, kilts have transcended their traditional roots to become a statement piece in global fashion, appealing to both men and women for their bold aesthetic

Kenyan celebrities embracing kilts

Tyler Mbaya is not the first Kenyan celebrity to embrace this iconic garment. Other public figures have also experimented with kilts, showcasing their own unique interpretations of the style.

In January 2023, comedian MC Jessy donned a kilt that sparked its own wave of discussions online. Much like Tyler’s outfit, Jessy’s choice divided opinions, with some appreciating his creativity while others remained sceptical.

In May 2023, celebrated comedian Njugush took his style game a notch higher by wearing a traditional Scottish kilt paired with a sporran bag.

The comedian stepped out in this unique outfit during his U.S. tour for the 'Thick and Thin show', earning praise for his boldness and fashion-forward thinking.