We all know someone who's scared of spiders, snakes, or heights, those fears are so common they almost feel normal.

But what about being afraid of taking a shower? Or feeling anxious the moment your phone dies? What if just the thought of going to work gives you full-on panic?

Believe it or not, these fears are real and they even have names. While some sound bizarre, they affect people more often than you'd think.

Here are 10 strange-but-true phobias you probably didn’t know existed and one of them might just sound a little too familiar.

1. Nomophobia – Fear of being without your phone

It might start with a dead battery. You may leave your phone at home by accident. Suddenly, you're sweating, your hands are shaky, and your heart is racing. That’s not just attachment, it could be nomophobia.

Nomophobia (short for no-mobile-phone phobia) is the irrational fear of being disconnected from your phone.

An Ai-generated image showing Nomophobia one of the most common phobias

While most of us feel a little uneasy when we’re offline, people with this phobia experience full-blown panic attacks.

What makes this phobia so modern is how fast it’s grown. A decade ago, no one had even heard of it.

Now, with screen time averaging 6–8 hours a day for many people, it’s not surprising that phone separation can feel terrifying.

2. Ablutophobia – Fear of bathing

You might think someone who avoids showers is just being lazy, but for those with ablutophobia, it’s not about skipping hygiene. It’s about surviving the panic that comes with water.

Ablutophobia is the intense fear of bathing, washing, or cleaning yourself . It’s more common in children, but some adults live with it too especially those with past trauma involving water or sensory sensitivities.

The idea of stepping into a shower, or even just washing their face, can send them into a spiral of anxiety.

The fear can be rooted in anything from drowning experiences to obsessive control over one’s environment. For some, it’s the sound or pressure of water.

For others, it’s about feeling exposed. Unfortunately, ablutophobia often leads to social stigma or bullying, making it even harder for people to open up about it.

3. Ergophobia – Fear of work

Everyone jokes about hating Mondays, but imagine waking up and genuinely being afraid of going to work. That’s what ergophobia feels like.

Ergophobia is the persistent fear of work or the workplace. It’s often connected to social anxiety, fear of failure, fear of criticism, or even past toxic job experiences.

The thought of performing tasks, attending meetings, or having your contract evaluated can feel paralysing.

Many people who appear lazy or unmotivated might actually be dealing with deep anxiety about work environments.

Therapy and flexible work environments can help, but stigma around mental health often keeps people silent.

4. Pogonophobia – Fear of beards

You might love a full beard on your favourite actor , but for some, facial hair is deeply unsettling. Pogonophobia is the fear or intense dislike of beards.

People with this phobia might associate beards with dirtiness, unpredictability, or even aggression. Some can’t make eye contact with bearded people.



Others avoid physical closeness or experience anxiety when someone with a beard enters the room.

The fear may stem from childhood trauma, cultural beliefs, or even discomfort with not seeing someone’s full facial expressions.

While this phobia sounds lighthearted, it can be isolating especially in communities where beards are common or even symbolic.

A bearded man who could cause Pogonophobia

5. Catoptrophobia – Fear of mirrors

Imagine walking into a room and avoiding every mirror not because of vanity, but because of fear. That’s catoptrophobia.

This phobia goes beyond simply disliking one’s appearance. It can involve fear of seeing something unnatural or paranormal in the reflection, or even a fear of confronting one’s own identity.



In some cultures, mirrors are thought to be spiritual portals which can heighten this anxiety.

For many, this fear creates tension during everyday activities like brushing teeth, getting dressed, or entering lifts.

6. Decidophobia – Fear of making decisions

Ever spent an hour choosing what to eat? Or delayed making a simple choice because it felt... terrifying? That could be decidophobia.

This is the fear of making decisions, even small ones. While everyone struggles with choice overload now and then, people with decidophobia experience intense anxiety at the thought of making the wrong call.

An AI-generated image of a man deep in under decidophobia

They often second-guess themselves, avoid choices altogether, or depend heavily on others to decide for them.

In an age where we’re bombarded with options on what to watch, wear, and believe, decision fatigue is real. For some, it crosses into phobia territory, affecting relationships, careers, and day-to-day functioning.

7. Chronophobia – Fear of time passing

Chronophobia is the fear of time itself or more specifically, the passage of time. It’s the overwhelming awareness that life is ticking away, and you can’t stop it.

People with chronophobia often feel a sense of dread when thinking about aging, deadlines, or wasted time.

It’s commonly seen in the elderly, prisoners, or those facing life transitions. But it’s also showing up in younger generations overwhelmed by career pressure, or the fear of not being successful.

8. Coulrophobia – Fear of clowns

It may seem like a joke, but coulrophobia is one of the most common unusual phobias.

Clowns are supposed to be funny, but their exaggerated features, face paint, and unpredictable behaviour sometimes triggers fear instead.

Children are especially prone to this fear, but many adults carry it into their later years. In some cases, the fear is strong enough to avoid theme parties.

9. Phobophobia – Fear of developing a phobia

Yes, this is a real thing, the fear of being afraid. People with phobophobia are hyper-aware of their own anxiety and become anxious about becoming anxious.

It creates a cycle you fear the fear itself. You might worry about having a panic attack, developing OCD , or being triggered by something random. Often, phobophobia is linked to other anxiety disorders or past trauma.