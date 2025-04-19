A hot or warm shower at the end of a busy day especially on days on cold days is a common practice that forms part of hygiene and self-care routine for many.

With this comes the question: What temperature of the water is good for melting away the stress, relaxing the muscles without harming your skin and what are the pros and cons of a hot/warm shower?

Dermatologists caution against extremely hot showers, noting its negative impacts on the skin with emphasis places on the right temperature and duration of the shower for those who love warm/hot showers.

A potentially harmful “hot shower” is one in which the hot water strips the skin of water content and breaks down its natural barrier function.

Benefits of a warm/hot shower

Having a warm/hot shower comes with a set of benefits that are not only good for the skin, but the body in general. The key here is knowing the temperature of water that works for your skin and how long the shower should last.

Relaxes muscles, soothing muscle fatigue, lessening body tension with great outcome in one’s mental health.

Provides relief from some respiratory symptoms and cold with the heat and steam inhaled during a hot shower aiding in loosening up phlegm, opening airways and clearing nasal passages, resulting in improved respiration.

Clears excess oil deposits on the skin, opening up pores for better release of excess water from the body through sweating. This in turn clears blemishes and improves skin health.

During a hot shower, blood vessels lining the skin versodilate as part of thermoregulation. This promotes blood flow, which can give your skin a temporary healthy glow.

The not-so good side of warm/hot showers

Depending on how hot the water is and how long the shower takes, hot showers can have a wide range of disadvantages as highlighted below.

The skin is lined with glands that secrete natural oils known as sebum which assists in moisturizing the skin, prevents dehydration. Sebum also has antibacterial and antifungal properties that help in fighting skin infections. Prolonged exposure to warm water during showers may dissolve this natural oil that leading to a dry, tight, or flaky skin.

Overtime, hot showers may weaken the skin’s moisture barrier and its ability to keep moisturising, making it prone to environment or mechanical damage.

Hot showers can worsen skin dryness especially in cold weather or for those who have dry/sensitive skin. It can also worsen conditions like eczema and rosacea in addition to causing skin irritation that may be uncomfortable.

Tips to enjoy warm/hot shower & limiting negative impacts on your skin

For those who love warm or hot showers, here are some tips to enjoy the same while limiting its negative impacts on your skin:

Locking up moisture: Lock in the moisture after showering by using an appropriate skin care product such as petroleum jelly or lotion that works for you, ensuring that your skin does not lose moisture that is good for its richness, glow and flawlessness.

While some prefer hot shower, a shower of between 5-10 minutes is ideal to prevent your skin from prolonged exposure to hot water that may have negative impacts, including the ones discussed earlier in this article.

The temperature of the water is a major consideration to make, with lukewarm being ideal as it has minimal impact on the skin while still giving you the same relaxing feeling and the benefits that come with having a warm shower.