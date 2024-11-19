Your photo of Kenya could earn you Sh150,000 in new photography contest

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has launched a photography contest to highlight the country's diverse travel destinations, with a special focus on the lesser-known attractions. .

The contest, titled ‘Tembea Kenya, Capture Magical Kenya’, is set to run on social media, encouraging Kenyans to capture and share photos of various destinations across the country. The aim is to uncover hidden gems in both urban and remote areas of Kenya, while also promoting domestic tourism

Promoting domestic tourism through photography

The ‘Tembea Kenya, Capture Magical Kenya’ contest invites Kenyans to take photographs of different tourism sites and share them on platforms like X, Facebook, or Instagram. Participants are encouraged to tag the Kenya Tourism Board in their posts and indicate the locations of the destinations featured in their photos.

June Chepkemei, the CEO of KTB, explained that the contest is part of a broader effort to engage the public in promoting the country's tourism sector. She highlighted that many destinations in local counties, which have untapped potential, are not widely known to the general public.

At the County level, Kenyans have invested in the growth of tourism through accommodation and other hospitality services around nontraditional tourism destinations. These investments continue to open up urban and remote areas to tourism activities.

Despite these efforts, many of these destinations remain largely unrecognised. Through this photography contest, KTB aims to use the power of images to showcase these hidden treasures and increase their visibility.

Highlighting traditional and non-traditional tourism

In addition to promoting lesser-known destinations, the contest also aims to shine a light on more traditional tourist sites that are often associated with international visitors but are underutilised by domestic tourists. These include popular safari locations and cultural heritage sites. By encouraging locals to explore and photograph these sites, KTB hopes to foster a greater sense of pride and ownership in the country’s tourism.

As an industry, we recognise the important role played by domestic tourism in not only promoting Kenya as a global destination but also in sustaining the entire hospitality sector, especially during low season. This contest will go a long way in unearthing more diverse experiences for domestic tourists to enjoy.

Contest details

The photography contest will run from November 5 to December 11, giving Kenyans over a month to showcase their skills and highlight various aspects of the country's tourism.

The categories for the contest include: Hidden Gems of Kenya, Kenyan Wildlife Wonder, Rich Cultural Heritage & Traditions, Breath-taking Landscapes, 50 Million Smiles - Kenyan People and Faces, Adventure in Kenya, Urban Vibes: Kenya’s Vibrant Cities, Sustainable Travel - Community & Conservation Efforts.

These categories cover a wide range of tourism products, from wildlife and adventure activities to city life and sustainability efforts. Participants are encouraged to capture photographs that reflect the beauty and diversity of Kenya’s landscapes, culture, and people.

Prizes for the best photographs

The contest offers enticing cash prizes for the winners in each category. The top prize in each category will be Sh150,000, while second place will receive Sh70,000 and third place Sh30,000. Winners will be selected based on the quality and creativity of their entries, and the contest will culminate in a photo exhibition that will showcase the winning photographs.