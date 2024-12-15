Police have launched investigations into an accident that claimed six lives along the Bomet-Narok Highway.

The accident which happened on Saturday, December 14 evening left 16 others in hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the ill-fated bus survived the accident and fled into hiding with police launching a manhunt for him.

The accident involved a bus belonging to Mesabisabi Mixed High School which collided head-on with a 14-seater matatu heading in the opposite direction.

Reports indicate that the crash happened at the Olonin Bridge as the driver of the bus navigated the bridge and rammed into the vehicle.

The occupants of the bus were church members returning from a seminar.

Three occupants of the 14-seater matatu died on the spot with others sustaining serious injuries.

Two women and a girl who were in the matatu died while receiving treatment at Ololulung'a Sub-County hospital.

The two vehicles were towed to Narok South Sub-County Police headquarters awaiting inspection with investigation launched to establish the cause of the accident

Taming road carnage

To tame road carnage, the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have announced a countrywide crackdown.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. Noted that a change in behaviour is needed among all road users.

We appeal to all motorists to approach this festive season with a change in behavior. Road traffic accidents are preventable, and we all have a role to play in reducing carnage on our roads.

The crackdown features heightened traffic compliance checks, accident statistics, and multi-agency strategies to reduce road carnage.

The festive period, marked by heightened travel for Christmas and New Year holidays, has traditionally seen an uptick in traffic accidents.

This year is no exception, with statistics showing a 6% increase in fatal accidents compared to the same period last year.