Cabinet approves tough proposals for presidential transitions

The Cabinet, chaired by President William Ruto, on Tuesday, approved the Assumption of Office of President and Transition of Executive Authority Bill, 2024, during its final meeting of the year.

This proposed legislation aims to streamline and unify the processes surrounding presidential transitions in Kenya.

The Bill consolidates the procedures for the assumption of office and the transfer of executive authority into a single legislative framework, which is now set to be tabled in Parliament for consideration.

Key provisions of the Bill include stricter penalties for obstruction of the transition process, as well as enhanced security arrangements for the President-elect and Deputy President-elect.

Under the proposed law, State and public officers who hinder the transition process face fines of up to Sh10 million, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

These measures are intended to reinforce accountability and ensure seamless transitions.

To safeguard the continuity of government operations, the bill allows Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to remain in office until the incoming administration appoints their successors.

Additionally, the legislation ensures that the President-elect and Deputy President-elect will receive security protocols equivalent to those provided to the sitting President and Deputy President.

The bill also accounts for unforeseen scenarios, such as the inability of an outgoing President to attend the swearing-in ceremony .

In such cases, the handover of instruments of power will be omitted without affecting the legality of the swearing-in process.

Another significant provision introduces a unified approach to completing the transition of executive authority.

The process will be deemed finalised once the President, Deputy President, Attorney-General, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and the Secretary to the Cabinet formally assume office.

The legislation outlines the role of the President-elect in forming the Assumption of Office Committee and mandates the establishment of a Transition Centre to facilitate the process.