Inside10 days without Raila: Turbulence in ODM, Ruto closes in & interests emerge

For two decades, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) had Raila Odinga as its capable leader who steered the ship through the turbulent political waters and grew it to become one of the largest political parties in the continent.

His demise last week saw the mantle passed on to his elder brother Oburu Oginga as interim party leader until DM picks a substantive leader as ODM charts a future without Raila.

While party unity is an overarching theme, the direction that ODM will take remains a contested affair that could strengthen or weaken the party.

Which way ODM? Interests emerge as Ruto closes in

Apart from leadership changes in the party, the last ten days have seen key developments in the ODM with a clear pattern emerging as interests emerging.

Among the interests that have become clear is that of those keen on having the party stay in the broad-based government and back President Ruto in 2027.

Whether by coincidence or by intention, all the five Cabinet Secretaries who joined the government from ODM side were given a chance to speak at the funeral service of Raila Odinga and staying grounded in the broad-based government and backing Ruto was a resounding message that they passed to thousands of mourners as well as millions of others following the proceedings.

Party stalwarts such as Edwin Sifuna and James Orengo who have in the past expressed their divergent views on the pact with Ruto under the broad-based called for party unity while reiterating that they will remain grounded in ODM.

Orengo noted that political parties are the cornerstone of democracy and killing them would work against the gains made over the years and jeopardise the legacy of Raila who was a true champion of democracy.

Even before the former Prime Minister was taken to his final resting place, Ruto made his intentions of working with ODM know, adding that as a founding member of the party and despite not being a member, he will see to it that anyone keen on recking the party is kicked out.

President William Ruto ate the funeral service of former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga

He added that he will ensure that ODM forms the next government or is in the coalition that does so.

Oburu endorsed as Raila family installs new head

Friday saw party lODM delegates from Nyanza region convene in Homabay in a show of unity with governor Gladys Wanga present.

Oburu Odinga addressing ODM delegates who formally endorsed him to take over as party leader, cementing growing regional support.

The delegates formally endorsed Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga to take over as party leader, cementing growing regional support .

Raila Junior was also installed formally as the head of the Odinga family in an elaborate ceremony that was full of symbolism.

He was installed on the fourth day after his father’s burial with the family observing the cultural tradition of shaving the hair on the head as a symbol of continuity and renewal while also marking the end of the period of grief.

Response to Mutahi Kahiga

The week kicked off with Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga making remarks that appeared to suggest that he was rejoicing over the former Prime Minister’s demise (He has since offered an apology and clarified his statement).

The statement drew criticism from across the political divide with pressure mounting, culminating in his resignation as the Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors.

ODM stalwarts came out guns blazing to rebuke the governor in clear terms with some attempting to link the statement with his political allies.

Wanga had earlier on told mourners that future decisions would be guided by the question: What would Baba (Raila) do?

Many opined that Raila would have handled the situation differently, noting that the former Prime Minister not only rebuked, but also embraced rivals and critics in a powerful show of love and unity that few politicians have demonstrated.

Members of the Odinga family salvaged the situation without when they clarified that all are welcome to condole with them and visit the former Prime Minister’s final resting place at Kang’o ka Jaramogi.

What would Baba do? Sifuna hosts grieving families

Amid the grief, that engulfed the nation, several Kenyans who turned up to view the body of the former Prime Minister lost their lives, some felled by bullets fired by security officers while attempting to restore order.

After the burial in Bondo, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna reached out and visited their families in Nairobi, inviting them to Chungwa House.

Sifuna hosts grieving families

This gesture did not go unnoticed as it was a continuation of the party’s tradition of standing in solidarity with its supporters in times of grief.

Raila condoled with families of his supporters killed or injured during his political journey which saw Kenya make significant strides.

