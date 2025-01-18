Gachagua fails to address wife’s prayer meeting as Maina Njenga storms event

Drama ensued in Nyeri after former Mungiki leader stormed a prayer meeting organised by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

All was well at the prayer rally at Kamukunji Grounds where thousands had gathered until Njenga made his entry in the company of several youth.

The event quickly descended into chaos with eye witnesses recounting that Pastor Dorcas was forced to leave the event.

The event was widely-publicised with thousands streaming into the venue.

Prior to the event, Pastor Dorcas extended an invitation to all Kenyans.

"We are already preparing for tomorrow’s prayers at Kamukunji Stadium, Nyeri, and we warmly welcome you to join us for this special day of seeking God together…See you there!"

Gachagua fails to address gathering

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who was impeached in October last year was expected to join his spouse at the prayer meeting and address the gathering

This however failed to happen with political tensions flaring.

Part of the crowd that was in attendance left in a hurry amid fears that the former Mungiki leader and his entourage were out to disrupt the meeting.

Njenga’s mission remains unclear with some opining that being a public prayer rally, all including the former Mungiki leader were welcome.

Others believe that his presence at the rally was to cause chaos and scuttle a planned address by Gachagua.

Maina Njenga backs Ruto

Recent political realignments in the region have seen Maina Njenga declare support for President William Ruto’s administration.

He pledged to face off with anyone derailing President Ruto’s agenda, paving the way for a clash with a rival faction led bty Gachagua and his allies.