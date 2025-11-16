Sarah Mtalii’s kind gesture offers a lifeline for Betty Bayo’s children

Renowned entrepreneur Sarah Mtalii has honoured the late gospel singer Betty Bayo by providing a lifeline for her children, confirming that the deceased’s ambassadorial contract will not be terminated even after her sudden death.

Sarah who owns several companies including Virtuous Explorers where Betty served as a brand ambassador met with singer Shiru Wa GP and lawyer Mwenda Njagi to iron out the details of the post humous contract extension.

Betty served in her role with dedication and built a strong professional relationship with Sarah who agreed to honour her legacy by having the contract renewed.

“Betty Bayo was a Brand Ambassador at Virtuous Explorers. Following yesterday’s meeting with Virtuous Explorers CEO Sarah Mtalii and Wakili Mwenda Njagi, it was agreed that Betty Bayo’s contract with Virtuous Explorers will continue even after Betty’s sudden demise,” Shiru revealed after the meeting.

Sarah Mtalii with Shiru Wa GP,Betty Bayo’s widower, Tash and lawyer Mwenda Njagi.

Betty left behind two children, Sky Victor and Dany under the care of her widower Tash and their biological father Pastor Victor Kanyari.

Pastor Kanyari & Tash to negotiate Betty Bayo's contract extension

Once the gospel minister is buried, her widower Hiram Gitau (Tash) will team up with Kanyari to negotiate a new contract with Virtuous Explorers.

Shiru clarified that the deal is expected to not only honour Betty’s legacy but also ensure steady flow of income to cater for the needs of Sky and Danny.

After we lay our sister Betty Bayo, thereafter, Tash and Pastor Kanyari will meet with Virtuous Explorers to negotiate a new contract extension in honor of Betty Bayo, which will secure Sky Victor’s and Dany’s future.

She will be buried on Thursday, November 20 at Mugumo Estate along Kiambu Road, where she had bought a parcel of land.

Uhuru honours pledge to Betty Bayo's family

The kind gesture by Sarah adds on to other pledges by well-wishers whose lives were touched by the gospel singer who died on November 10, 2025.

In a move aimed at securing the future of the singer’s two children, former President Uhuru Kenyatta requested for the names of the gospel singer’s two children so that their education could be sponsored through the Kenyatta Foundation.

The late Betty Bayo

Uhuru also followed through with his pledge to offer financial support to the family by providing Sh1 million.