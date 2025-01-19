Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has addressed the chaos that were witnessed at Pastor Dorcas Rigathi’s prayer meeting after former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga stormed the venue.

Thousands had gathered at Kamukunji Grounds in Nyeri where pastor Dorcas was ministering, with his husband expected to join the meeting and address the gathering when Njenga made his way into the venue in the company of rowdy youth.

Eye witnesses recounted that some of the youth appeared intoxicated and disrupted the event, forcing Dorcas and Nyeri Deputy Governor David Wairui to leave in a huff using a back exit.

Maina Njenga's message

As soon as Dorcas left the venue, Maina Njenga made his way to the VIP tent and took her seat, effectively replacing her at the event with the youth who accompanied him cheering wildly.

Njenga called for unity across board, challenging Gachagua to to reach out to national leaders in pursuit of unity.

Let's not be prophesying the politics of Mt Kenya all the time. Let us unite as a nation because Kenya belongs to all of us.

Gachagua reacts

Reacting to the events of Saturday, January 18, 2025, Gachagua placed the blame on President William Ruto and his administration.

He accused the government of stooping too low to a point of unleashing criminal gangs to disrupt a peaceful prayer meeting and frustrate his wife.

Gachagua noted that the unleashing the (former) leader of an outlawed criminal gang to desecrate the altar points to a level of desperation by the government.

Unleashing the leader of an outlawed criminal gang and his goons to disrupt peaceful prayers and desecrate the altar is the lowest any Government can go no matter the level of desperation.

Analyst opine that Njenga is being used by the government to checkmate Gachagua’s growing influence in the region, with President William Ruto facing opposition and the region that voted in support of his candidature in 2022 slipping from his grasp.

Maina Njenga's support for Ruto & clash with Gachagua

Njenga recently declared support for President William Ruto and his administration, pledging to face off with anyone derailing President Ruto’s agenda, paving the way for a clash with a rival faction led by Gachagua and his allies.

Gachagua who was impeached last year has since forged a new political outfit bringing together several leaders from the Mount Kenya region.

The new political formation dubbed ‘Sauti Ya Mwananchi’ claims to enjoy support from residents.