Maina Njenga’s Biography: Family, net worth, shocking murder of 2 wives & controversies

John Maina Njenga has been a controversial figure since the early 1990s largely due to his previous stint as the leader of the outlawed Mungiki sect.

He has reinvented himself over the years, rubbing shoulders with the who is who in Kenya’s political circles and at some point got born again.

Njenga was born Kalandi village in Laikipia County on 2 January 1969 where he also spent his formative years.

Early life and education

He was the fourth born child to his parents (Stephen Kamunya Njoroge and Margaret Wangui Kamunyo) who had eight children.

His pursued his primary education at Ol Ng’arua Primary School, writing his final examinations in 1984.

Njenga then proceeded to Ortum Secondary School in West Pokot.

Link to Mungiki sect

From an early age, Njenga wielded influence among his peers and had the qualities of a leader.

These qualities would propel him to the helm of the outlawed Mungiki sect.

He claimed to be the sect’s leader for decades until in 2002 when he publicly denounced it, with the then President Mwai Kibaki’s administration cracking on the group shortly after coming to power.

Njenga would then find himself in court, winning some battles and losing some, even serving some time in prison before walking to freedom.

Salvation & inspiring the youth

Upon release from prison in 2009, Maina Njenga reinvented himself, heading to Jesus is Alive Ministry Church, affiliated with Bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

Njenga announced that he had turned over a new leaf, noting that he was already following the word of God.

He worshiped at the church frequently and inspired many to change their ways.

2 wives murdered several years apart

The former Mungiki leader suffered a series of personal losses.

His first wife, Virginia Nyakio, was tragically murdered in 2009 while he was still in prison.

Upon leaving prison, Njenga married Grace Wairimu.

Tragedy would strike again with when Grace Wairimu was murdered in 2014.

Njenga was in his car with his family when armed gunmen ambushed them, firing several shots that claimed the life of his wife.

Political interest

His influence among the youth in Mount Kenya region saw him attract politicians in their droves, courting his endorsement.

Njenga joined the Jubilee party but did not get along with the party’s leadership and bolted out shortly afterwards.

Having backed others, it was Njenga’s turn to seek an elective seat in 2017 and contested for the Laikipia Senatorial seat on a Kenya African National Union (KANU) in 2017.

He lost the contest and tried his luck in 2022 but still lost the race.

After losing the 2022 election, Njenga warmed up to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and declared support for President William Ruto.

Property & businesses

The 56-year-old boasts of a decent net worth with investments in assets as well as agriculture.

He owns a five-bedroom mansion in the affluent and leafy Karen leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

The palatial mansion is valued at Sh100 million and has a sauna and jacuzzi.

He also owns a bungalow in Ongata Rongai which sits on 10 acres of land, with a second house in Ongata Rongai that sits on a 50-acre piece of land.

He also has a taste for the finer things in life and boasts of a fleet of high-end vehicles including Hummer and Land Rover Discovery.

Njenga owns several other pieces of land including two undeveloped plots in Nakuru, a 5-acre piece of land in Isinya, a prime plot along Kirinyaga Road in Nairobi and another piece of land along Mombasa Road.