Gachagua reacts to Ruto's political manoeuvre to reach out to Uhuru

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to the recent meeting between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gachagua has dismissed the idea that nobody can control who meets whom, stating, “We cannot say people should not meet. We cannot dictate who meets who in this life… we have no such powers.”

He added that he encourages as many people as possible to come together and engage in meaningful discussions for the good of the country.

Gachagua also revealed that he and other leaders have been holding private meetings to discuss the country's future.

“We are also meeting, and there are aspects of our engagements that, in agreement, we have decided to keep secret,” he said, hinting at ongoing efforts behind the scenes talks.

The comments come days after Ruto visited Kenyatta at his Ichaweri home in Gatundu, where the two leaders reportedly discussed national unity, political inclusivity, and governance.

President Ruto’s move to reach out to Kenyatta has been interpreted as a push to mitigate the growing hostility his administration has been receiving, particularly in Mt Kenya region.

The turning point came during the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua earlier in the year.

Despite the fallout, Gachagua’s political resilience came into play. After his impeachment, he realigned himself with opposition figures and declared his commitment to creating a vibrant third force in Kenyan politics.