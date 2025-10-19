What Raila’s family said at his funeral: Tributes, future of ODM & the road ahead

While paying their last respects, the family opened up on intimate details of their relationships, cherished memories and heart to heart discussions they had with the fallen leader which have largely remained private until today.

Apart from the tributes that honoured his legacy, the political situation in the days preceding his death, the future of his ODM party, what Odinga was working before death struck and the broad-based government featured in their messages.

Below are the highlights of what members of the Odinga family said as they honoured the decorated politician who served Kenya selflessly, contributing to the country’s progress and leaving a legacy of excellence.

Ruth Odinga: The future of ODM & caution to those who want to take over the party

Ruth Odinga shared details of her discussions with the former Prime Minister a day before his demise, noting that the unity of ODM was the subject of their conversation.

She cautioned entities jostling for the control of the party noting that ODM can only achieve what it stands for and advance Raila’s legacy if it remains united.

What you said about our party must remain. You told me the day before you passed away that we must be united. ODM must be united, and if it is not strong, we will not achieve what we stand for.

ODM must unite. We cannot have one ODM here and another one led by someone who thinks they own the party. ODM belongs to all of us. Some of those who want to take over the party don't know how we started the party.

Winnie Odinga: Ready to return home

Winnie Odinga celebrated Raila’s life while also expressing willingness to step up in the political scene, thanking the President for honouring his late father.

Winnie Odinga and Raila Junior

Your Excellency, our people appreciate your honouring my father. Thank you for standing with us...You should also know, in case you are wondering, I am ready to return home.

Mama Ida: I would still marry Raila if I had the chance

Mama Ida Odinga summarised her 52 years with Raila, touching on the wonderful companion he was even as he gave his all for a better Kenya with great sacrifices.

Mama Ida Odinga

If I had a chance to marry him, I would marry him again but this time I would marry him knowing I’m marrying a politician and not just an engineer

Leaning on her Christian faith, Mama Ida accepted the will of God following the demise of the fallen hero.

She also thanked President William Ruto for giving the former President a dignified send off and for standing with the former Prime Minister.

Rosemary Odinga: The legacy of baba

Raila listened keenly and sharpened their ideas while helping them to think broadly and work with others, attributes which reflected in life.

She vowed that she will continue working with others while also loving the nation selflessly as well as the continent of Africa in honour of his legacy.

Oburu Odinga: How Ruto walked with Raila in his final days

Odinga's elder brother and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga lifted the lid on Raila’s final days and how he supported the deceased to access treatment in India.

He shared that Ruto was fully in the picture and was promptly informed as soon as Raila breathed his last.

Mama Ida Odinga with Oburu Oginga during the funeral service of former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga

I want to thank His Excellency the President, who has stood with us right from the moment Raila got unwell. When Raila was sick, we sat down, all three of us, and agreed that Raila would seek treatment. He is the one who paid for the ticket to see off Raila to India.

I want to tell you that the President kept a vigil and kept asking how Raila was doing during his treatment. The day Raila died, I called him first and informed him of what had happened.

Raila Odinga Junior: Cherished memories

Raila Junior cherished memories with his father, including moments that defined his political career as well as his remarkable role as a father.

From riddles which were part of his presence in public at rallies which captured audiences and passed heavy political messages to dance styles to lit up moments, Raila Junior celebrated his father with a tribute.

Baba you’ve left us with your vitendawilis. We will greatly miss you, your fun and your dancing styles.

Emily Oginga: What Raila was working on before death struck

In the days preceding his death, Raila Odinga had embarked on yet another project: A third biography entirely dedicated to Pan-Africanism and the continent’s future.

His sister Emily Oginga revealed this as she paid her last respects to the former Prime Minister.

Raila’s last political project, which he did quietly days before his death, was a third biography dedicated purely to African Pan-Africanism and what the continent needs to do to move forward.

