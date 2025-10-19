Highlights of Ruto’s speech: Raila’s health challenges, working with ODM & plan for Kenya

President William Ruto gave an emotional tribute to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in which he reflected on their relationship, the final days of his life and their shared vision for Kenya.

Ruto noted that the three months preceding Raila’s death were full of engagements as they planned on how to transform Kenya into a first world country.

A number of projects formed the subject of their engagements including extending the Standard Gauge Railway to through Siaya and onward to Kenya’s border with Uganda.

Hailing the deceased as his mentor, Ruto noted that Raila believed in him when he expressed his interest in becoming the president of the country way back in 2005.

Their relationship in politics date back to 1997 when Ruto was first elected MP for Eldoret North, their short in KANU, through to the clamour for a new constitution that birthed ODM.

Reaching out to Raila

Despite parting ways and joining rival political outfits in the years that followed, they remained in touch and eventually came together in the broad-based government.

President William Ruto with Mama Ida Odinga

Ruto further shared that he had no worries over the outcome of 2022 presidential elections as the results would have seen either Raila ascend to the highest seat on the land or his student with the manifesto of Azimio matching that of UDA.

He recounted that a few months after winning the 2022 elections, he reached out to Raila and assured the latter that under his leadership, he would right the wrongs that had happened and honour Raila for his contribution to Kenya’s progress.

They came together unconditionally and crafted the broad-based government that united the country.

Possible alliance with ODM

Hinting at a possible alliance with ODM, Ruto noted that he will honour Raila’s legacy and wish by contributing to building the largest party that will either form or be part of the next government.

I want to tell you, my brothers in ODM, that in line with Baba’s desire to build the largest political party, we will support ODM in 2027. That is the only way we can ensure we have an effective government.

To ODM members, I want to assure you that ODM will either form the next government or be part of the next government.

He also reiterated that anyone keen on breaking the party will not be tolerated under his watch.

Jobs for staff who served Raila

The president also announced that staff who served the former Prime Minister including Maurice Ogeta who served with dedication for 18 years.

Maurice, I want to tell you that as this government preserves Raila’s legacy, we will also take care of you and all those who looked after him. I must thank his security people, Maurice Ogeta especially, for standing with Raila always.

I remember him (Ogeta) in our days in ODM when he would even wipe our shoes when we came late for campaigns.

The last one month & health challenges

Ruto explained that the last one month of Raila’s life was painful as he watched him struggle with a hoarse voice.

He recounted that Raila shared that he was on medication and flew out of the country for medical attention.

Ruto visited Raila at the former Prime Minister’s Karen home shortly after returning from New York.

It was then decided that he would seek treatment in India after exploring options including Germany and China, and the government supported fully.