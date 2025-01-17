Interior ministry softens stance on social media regulations in revised statement

The Ministry of Interior appears to have softened its tone on a contentious directive that would require social media platforms operating in Kenya to establish a physical presence within the country.

The initial statement, issued Thursday following a meeting convened by PS Raymond Omollo, called for strict compliance with the directive.

It outlined measures aimed at combating the misuse of social media for harassment, hate speech, and incitement to violence.

Dr. Omollo also stressed the need for telecommunications providers and platform owners to intensify efforts against online criminal activities.

However, a revised version of the statement omitted the requirement for social media platforms to establish a physical presence in Kenya and removed some of the assertive language.

While the essence of the message remains unchanged, the adjustments seem to downplay the severity of the original directive, signalling a potentially softer approach.

Government concern over social media activism

The directive comes amid the government’s concerns over the use of social media platforms, to criticise government programs and operations.

However, critics have expressed concerns that such measures could lead to overregulation, stifling online freedom of expression.

The revisions to the Ministry’s statement may reflect an attempt to strike a balance between addressing legitimate concerns over online abuse and maintaining an open, collaborative dialogue with stakeholders.